Markram just a few games away from genius, says Proteas coach Shukri Conrad

Cairns [Australia], August 17 (ANI): South Africa coach Shukri Conrad expressed confidence in skipper Aiden Markram and felt he is on the verge of reaching a "state of genius," suggesting that Markram is close to achieving exceptional performance levels with just a few more games.

Markram, who has gone 31 innings without a T20I half-century, managed only 31 runs in three matches in the recently concluded T20 series against Australia.

A final over thriller saw Australia seal a win in a closely-fought series-decider in Cairns, with Glenn Maxwell powering an unbeaten 62* runs off 36 deliveries to propel the hosts over the line off the penultimate delivery.

With this victory, the Men in Yellow registered a 2-1 series win over the Proteas. Maxwell (62* runs off 36 balls) was awarded the Player of the Match, whereas Tim David (150 runs in three matches) won the Player of the Series award.

"I know it's a different format, but in the World Test Championship final not so long ago, Aiden showed exactly what he is about. And I'm sure he is a couple of games away from unlocking that state of genius," Shukri Conrad said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Conrad conceded that South Africa were a "batter light" but explained that if the players they have were willing to play with a little more self-confidence, it could work in Proteas' favour.

"If we want to be brave, we have got to select attacks to beat a team like Australia and if I can nudge a batting unit into playing a certain way where we are a batter light and I concede we were a batter light, imagine what they can do when we have got a properly balanced side," he added.

With the series level at 1-1 after Proteas Dewald Brevis' stunning maiden century in the second T20I, and a clinical bowling effort leading Australia over the line in the first game, the home side were tasked with chasing down 173 to claim the series.

