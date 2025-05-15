Marlins activate lefty Ryan Weathers for 1st start of the season versus Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Miami's Ryan Weathers was set to make his first start of the season, against Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night, after the Marlins reinstated the left-hander from the injured list.

Weathers suffered a left flexor muscle strain in March during spring training, then rehabbed in the minors. In his final outing, on May 8 with Jacksonville, the 25-year-old tossed five scoreless innings.

Weathers went 5-6 with a 3.63 ERA in 16 starts for Miami last season. He had been projected as the club’s No. 2 starter this year behind 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, who has returned to the mound after missing 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Weathers and the last-place Marlins, who have dropped three straight and 13 of 16, squared off against Jameson Taillon a night after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth and falling 5-4.

In a corresponding move Miami optioned lefty Anthony Veneziano to Triple-A Jacksonville.

Weathers will become the first left-hander to start this season for Miami. Manager Clayton McCullough expects his return to give his team a boost.

“I think what Ryan was showing this spring training was elite stuff,” McCullough said. “I think the type of stuff he has from the left side is, well, premium stuff. It's big velocity. He's got, you know, multiple breaking balls, a very good changeup."

Weathers is the son former major league pitcher David Weathers, who played 19 major league seasons with nine teams, including the Marlins and Cubs

Ryan Weathers was selected seventh overall by San Diego in the 2018 amateur draft and is 10-21 with a 5.08 ERA in four big league seasons with the Padres and Marlins.