Marlins display power to beat Brewers

Heriberto Hernandez, Dane Myers and Agustin Ramirez each homered as the visiting Miami Marlins pounded out a 7-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

Hernandez had a three-run shot in the fifth inning off Milwaukee starter Jose Quintana to put Miami up 5-3. Myers added a two-run homer off Grant Anderson in the sixth. Ramirez homered to open the fourth.

The Marlins capitalized on an error for three unearned runs in the fifth to erase a 3-2 deficit. Javier Sanoja reached on a fielding error by second baseman Brice Turang, then Xavier Edwards singled. With two outs, Hernandez lined a 3-1 pitch 385 feet to left-center for his fourth homer.

Myers followed a leadoff double by Kyle Stowers with his fifth homer to make it 7-3. Andrew Vaughn opened the Milwaukee ninth with his eighth homer.

Miami's Janson Junk (5-2), who pitched for Milwaukee in parts of 2023 and 2024, allowed three runs on eight hits in five innings, striking out five with no walks in his first outing against his former team. Tyler Phillips allowed one run over the final four innings for his first save.

Quintana (7-4) allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits in five innings, striking out two and walking two.

Milwaukee went up 3-2 with two runs in the fourth. Jackson Chourio extended his career-high hitting streak to 19 games with a leadoff double. Isaac Collins and Turang had consecutive two-out RBI doubles.

Ramirez opened the top half with his 15th homer to put the Miami up 2-1. The Marlins loaded the bases after two outs on two singles and a walk, but Quintana got Nick Fortes on a line drive out to right.

Miami tied it 1-all in the third when Myers singled to open, stole second and scored on Sanoja's double.

Caleb Durbin's RBI single put Milwaukee up 1-0 in the second, but Miami catcher Nick Fortes threw out two runners at second on attempted steals.