Marlins halt 3-game skid, end Angels win streak at 8

Connor Norby hit a three-run homer and the visiting Miami Marlins snapped the Los Angeles Angels' eight-game winning streak with a 6-2 victory on Saturday night.

The Angels' Taylor Ward doubled in the ninth to secure his franchise-record 10th consecutive game with an extra-base hit. Ward has nine home runs and 27 RBIs in his last 18 games.

The Marlins had lost three consecutive games.

Ronny Enriquez (2-1) got the win with two-thirds of an inning of scoreless relief. Janson Junk earned his first save, allowing one run and six hits in five innings with a walk and four strikeouts. Junk fanned Ward with runners on first and second to end the sixth with Miami leading 3-1.

Miami scored twice in the fifth to go ahead 3-1. Kyle Stowers' double play grounder with the bases loaded brought in the first marker and Eric Wagaman followed with a run-scoring single. That also sent Los Angeles starter and loser Jose Soriano (3-5) to the showers.

Soriano gave up three runs on seven hits, walking three with a strikeout in 4 2/3 innings. He got out of a first-and-third, two-out situation in the first by inducing Wagaman to ground out to short. Soriano then escaped a first-and-third, one-out jam in the fourth by striking out Matt Mervis and getting Ronny Simon on a fielder's choice grounder.

Norby's three-run homer in the seventh, his third of the season, stretched the lead to 6-1.

Jorge Soler singled in Ward in the ninth for Los Angeles.

Ward's sacrifice fly in the fourth tied the game at 1-1. It came off Enriquez after he replaced starter Cal Quantrill, who only threw 46 pitches and left with runners on first and third and one out. Quantrill allowed the run on three hits with no walks and two strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

Simon's two-out RBI single in the second gave the Marlins a 1-0 lead.