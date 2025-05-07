Marlins, Jesus Sanchez get by Dodgers in extras

Jesus Sanchez hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning as the host Miami Marlins defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Tuesday night.

With Xavier Edwards beginning the inning on second base, the Dodgers intentionally walked Kyle Stowers before Augustin Ramirez singled off reliever J.P. Feyereisen (0-2). Sanchez followed by drilling a 1-0 changeup up the middle, past a drawn-in infield.

Jesus Tinoco (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

The Dodgers were led by Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman, who each homered and had two RBIs.

Neither starting pitcher earned a decision, even though both of them left the game with a lead. Miami's Cal Quantrill allowed one run in five innings. Los Angeles' Tony Gonsolin allowed two runs in five innings.

Catcher Liam Hicks added a two-run homer in the fifth for Miami.

Two innings prior, Hicks was robbed of a homer by right fielder Andy Pages, who grabbed the ball about a foot or two over the fence and threw to first to double up Dane Myers.

Los Angeles opened the scoring in the first inning as Pages doubled and scored on Freeman's single to right.

Miami took a 2-1 lead in the fifth as Matt Mervis singled and scored on Hicks' homer on a first-pitch fastball that he pulled to right.

The Dodgers jumped back on top 3-2 in the sixth as Ohtani and Freeman homered off reliever Anthony Veneziano. Ohtani hit a first-pitch slider. Freeman hit a 1-1 slider.

Miami took a 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth. Ramirez doubled and Connor Norby got an RBI on his two-bagger off the glove of left fielder Michael Conforto. Norby then scored on Myers' single.

The Dodgers tied it up 4-4 in the seventh on Ohtani's 111-mph RBI double.

Miami had a great opportunity in the eighth, loading the bases with two singles and a walk. But Myers hit into an inning-ending one-hop-smash double play to third baseman Max Muncy. The exit velocity off the bat was 105 mph.

In the top of the 10th, Will Smith's 101 mph grounder was turned into an inning-ending double play, leading the way for Sanchez's dramatics.