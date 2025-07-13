Marlins pitching staff shuts out Orioles in much-needed win

Miami starter Janson Junk held the Baltimore Orioles scoreless on five hits through seven innings and the visiting Marlins ended a three-game losing streak with a 6-0 victory Saturday.

Miami's Derek Hill drove in two runs and Xavier Edwards hit a two-run homer as the Marlins scored all their runs across the final three innings. Dane Myers matched Hill and Edwards with two hits.

Junk (4-1) didn't issue a walk and notched two strikeouts. Marlins relievers Ronny Henriquez and Anthony Bender each worked an inning in the combined six- hitter.

Junk and Baltimore starter Trevor Rogers engaged in a pitchers' duel into the seventh inning.

Gunnar Henderson had two doubles for the Orioles, who lost for the second time in their last eight games.

Rogers (2-1), who was traded from the Marlins to Baltimore last summer, allowed only a lead-off single to Myers in the fifth and a two-out single to Myers in the seventh. That turned out to be the last batter he faced.

Then Kyle Stowers gave the Marlins two base runners when he was hit by a Gregory Soto pitch. Hill followed with a run-scoring single, while the inning ended with Stowers thrown out at third by left fielder Colton Cowser.

It was Hill's first RBI in the big leagues since May 12. Rogers was charged with the run, while allowing two total hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Cowser reached on a one-out single in the seventh and stole second base, but Junk retired Tyler O'Neill on a foul out and Cedric Mullins on a flyout.

Earlier, Rogers worked out of a two-on, two-out situation in the first after an error and a walk gave the Marlins a couple of base runners.

Henderson had two of the first four hits off Junk, with both doubles coming with two outs.

The Marlins had a stagnant offense Friday night, scoring both runs in the ninth inning of a 5-2 loss in the series opener. They added four ninth-inning runs Saturday off Scott Blewett.