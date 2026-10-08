Marshall Manning, Peyton’s 15-year-old son lands early offers from Ohio State and Miami

Marshall Manning is still a high school freshman, still a backup, and still years from a college decision. That has not stopped four programs from offering the son of Peyton Manning a scholarship.

The 15-year-old quarterback at Baylor School in Chattanooga holds offers from Miami, Ohio State, Purdue, and Missouri State, according to 247Sports. Two of those schools sit in the national conversation every fall. The other two show how wide the early interest already runs.

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Four offers, and no favourite yet Miami and Ohio State are the headline names. The Hurricanes and the Buckeyes are perennial playoff contenders, and both have put a scholarship on the table for a player who will not sign until the 2030 class. Purdue, a Big Ten program looking for quarterback talent, is also in. Missouri State, which recently moved up to the FBS level, rounds out the list.

No Southeastern Conference school has been listed among the offers. That stands out only because of the family tree. Peyton Manning starred at Tennessee. Eli Manning and grandfather Archie Manning both played at Ole Miss. Cousin Arch Manning is the starting quarterback at Texas. History points one way. The current offer sheet does not.

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Marshall told 247Sports that he does not have a favourite school at this time. He is just looking to “build relationships” at this point in the process. For a freshman who cannot sign until December 2029, that is the only timeline that makes sense.

Limited snaps, early attention Marshall Manning is the backup at Baylor behind Keegan Croucher, a 2027 Ole Miss commit. He has already seen varsity action. On August 20, 2026, Baylor beat Brentwood Academy 38-20. Marshall entered in the second quarter, completed an eight-yard pass to Antwaun Adams for a first down, handed the ball off on the next snap, and came off.

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The Manning name, and what comes with it The surname is doing part of the work, and nobody around the sport is pretending otherwise. Archie Manning was an Ole Miss great and a two-time Pro Bowler. Peyton is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, a five-time NFL MVP and a two-time Super Bowl champion. Eli won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants. Arch is the starter at No. 1 Texas.

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Marshall wears No. 16, the number his father made famous at Tennessee before switching to No. 18 in the NFL. He is the only son of Peyton and Ashley Manning, and he has a twin sister, Mosley. He transferred to Baylor from the Denver area before eighth grade after previously attending Cherry Creek in Colorado.

He is listed around 5-foot-11, has no public star rating yet, and has not thrown a high school touchdown. None of that has slowed the calls. Programs are betting on arm talent, coaching inside one of football’s most famous families, and the snaps still to come.

Looking ahead At 15, and slotted in the 2030 class, Marshall Manning is a long way from a commitment. Tennessee has not offered, and the working view in recruiting circles is that the Volunteers may wait until he is the starter so the offer does not look like a courtesy to Peyton’s son.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.