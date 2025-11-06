Marshawn Kneeland family, girlfriend, and net worth: Everything to know

Marshawn Kneeland, 24-year-old Dallas Cowboys defensive end, was found dead on the morning of November 6 in Frisco, Texas, in what authorities are investigating as an apparent suicide. The discovery came after he evaded authorities in his vehicle and fled the scene of an accident on foot.

Advertisement

Frisco Police were assisting the Texas Department of Public Safety in locating a car that had evaded state troopers during a pursuit. Troopers later found the vehicle crashed on Dallas Parkway, with signs that Kneeland had fled on foot. Officers reported receiving information that he might be suicidal during the search. Kneeland was found deceased approximately three hours after the crash.

Here’s a look at the late Marshawn Kneeland’s family, girlfriend, and net worth

Advertisement

Early life and family Marshawn Kneeland was born on July 8, 2001, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to parents Shawn and Wendy Kneeland. He was one of four children and leaned heavily on his siblings following the unexpected death of his mother, Wendy, in February 2024, as he was preparing for the NFL scouting combine.

Kneeland grew up in western Michigan and attended Godwin Heights High School in Wyoming, Mich., before playing college football at Western Michigan University.

Personal life and girlfriend Kneeland kept his personal life private, but it is known that he had a girlfriend named Catalina. The Dallas Cowboys’ official statement highlighted her and his family as recipients of the organization’s thoughts and prayers following his tragic death. Very little is publicly known about Catalina, as Kneeland did not share details about his relationship or post photos on social media.

Advertisement

Also Read | Marshawn Kneeland, Dallas Cowboys DE passes away at 24 in tragic loss

Net worth and career earnings Marshawn Kneeland was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, signing a four-year rookie deal valued at approximately $6,832,646. The contract included over $4,011,000 in guaranteed money, comprising the signing bonus and portions of his early base salaries, offering financial security early in his career.

In his rookie year (2024), Kneeland’s cash earnings were estimated at $2,584,196, mainly from his signing bonus and base salary. His 2025 base salary was listed at $1,105,575, before per-game or performance bonuses.

It’s important to note that headline contract values do not reflect actual personal wealth, as net worth would also consider federal and state taxes, agent fees, union dues, living expenses, and other commitments. The guaranteed portion of his contract provided the most immediate security, while the remaining amount would have been earned across future seasons if his career had continued.

Advertisement