Marta Kostyuk beats Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-2 to reach first Wimbledon semifinal

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk produced a near-perfect display to beat 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini and reach her first Wimbledon semifinal. The 12th seed needed just 69 minutes to win 6-3, 6-2 on Centre Court, extending her superb form to 21 wins in the last 22 matches.

The victory gives Kostyuk a second consecutive Grand Slam semifinal and sets up a thrilling last-four clash against ninth seed Linda Noskova.

Dominant start gives Marta Kostyuk early control Marta Kostyuk made her intentions clear from the first point. She broke Jasmine Paolini in the opening game and kept the Italian under constant pressure with deep, heavy groundstrokes that skidded low on the grass.

Paolini, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2024, struggled to find her rhythm. Unforced errors crept into her game as Kostyuk’s aggressive baseline play forced her into uncomfortable positions. The Ukrainian closed the first set 6-3 after 38 minutes and carried the same intensity into the second.

By the middle of the second set, the match was effectively over. Kostyuk broke again to lead 4-2 and served out the contest with composure. The 1-hour-9-minute masterclass was one of the most complete performances of the tournament so far.

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Remarkable form carries Ukrainian into last four What stands out most about Marta Kostyuk’s run is the consistency. Winning 21 of 22 matches is exceptional at this level. She has mixed powerful serving with smart point construction and has looked increasingly comfortable on grass, a surface that rewards players who can take the ball early and dictate rallies.

Centre Court can overwhelm even experienced players, yet Kostyuk handled the occasion with maturity. Every time Paolini tried to mount a comeback, the Ukrainian responded with a timely winner or a forcing shot that pinned her opponent behind the baseline. This mental strength, combined with her current physical form, has turned her into one of the most dangerous players left in the draw.

Historic milestone for Marta Kostyuk and Ukrainian tennis Reaching the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time is a major breakthrough. Marta Kostyuk has steadily improved her ranking and results over the past two seasons, but this run on the biggest stage of all confirms she now belongs among the elite.

For Ukrainian tennis the achievement carries extra significance. Kostyuk has become a symbol of resilience, and her continued success provides inspiration back home. A place in the final would be the biggest result of her career and would further cement her status as the country’s leading player.

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Jasmine Paolini’s early exit ends title hopes Jasmine Paolini arrived at Wimbledon with genuine hopes of going deep again after her previous final appearance. Instead, she ran into a player at the peak of her powers. Paolini fought hard in patches but was second best in almost every department on the day.