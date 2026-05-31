Marta Kostyuk stuns Iga Swiatek at French Open 2026: Ukrainian star reaches quarterfinals for first time

Marta Kostyuk delivered one of the biggest shocks of the 2026 French Open on Sunday, defeating four-time champion Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-1 on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The win not only sent the 15th-ranked Ukrainian into her first Roland Garros quarterfinal but also ruined Swiatek’s 25th birthday and guaranteed a brand-new women’s champion at the clay major.

Marta Kostyuk ends Iga Swiatek’s dominance in style Marta Kostyuk arrived in Paris undefeated on clay this season and had never taken a set off Swiatek in three previous meetings. That changed dramatically in front of a packed crowd. From the first point, the Ukrainian chased down every ball, produced stunning groundstroke winners, and forced Swiatek into a mountain of unforced errors.

The first set was a tense baseline war. Swiatek broke early, but Kostyuk hit back immediately. The Polish star’s nerves showed as she double-faulted twice in the 12th game, allowing Kostyuk to snatch the set with a crisp backhand passing shot. In the second set, Swiatek broke once more, only to hand the break straight back. Kostyuk then reeled off five straight games to seal a memorable victory.

Also Read | Jannik Sinner knocked out in shocking French Open 2026 second-round upset

“To beat such an unbelievable player who won four times here, I'd lost [three] times to her, never taken a set off her, I still cannot believe it,” Kostyuk said after the match. “I think the most important thing I've been doing is really just trying to enjoy. I woke up this morning and I just thought about what an unbelievable day I have to live today to play on Chatrier against Iga.”

She added later: “The most important thing that I've been doing this whole time is really just trying to enjoy. It's helping. I want to keep enjoying. I try not to focus at all on winning or losing because I'm not playing tennis to win, I'm playing tennis because I love it.”

Clay-court run of a lifetime Marta Kostyuk’s 16-0 record on clay in 2026 is no fluke. She claimed titles in Rouen and Madrid before arriving in Paris, the biggest triumph of her career so far. Her current streak ranks as the fourth-longest win streak to start a clay season by any WTA player in the past 20 years.

Swiatek, meanwhile, suffered her earliest French Open exit since her 2019 debut. The former world No.1 had not lifted a clay title since winning Roland Garros in 2024.