Marte hits 2 homers and Suárez adds 3-run blast as the Diamondbacks outlast the Giants 8-7

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ketel Marte hit two home runs, Eugenio Suárez added a three-run shot and the Arizona Diamondbacks used 13 hits to hold on and outlast the San Francisco Giants 8-7 on Wednesday.

Marte took Jordan Hicks (1-5) deep to right with a solo shot in the first inning and launched a two-run homer off Hayden Birdsong in the fourth.

Suárez's homer came off Birdsong with two men on in the third. It was Suárez’s 13th HR of the season — the third baseman had a four-homer game against Atlanta on April 26.

On Wednesday, every member of Arizona’s starting lineup had a hit except No. 9 batter Jose Herrera, who walked twice.

Ryan Thompson (1-0) got the win in relief as Arizona had 12 strikeouts and the Diamondbacks took two of the three games in the series.

The Giants’ Heliot Ramos had three RBIs, including a sacrifice fly in the second and a two-run double in the fourth. Jung Hoo Lee hit a two-run homer in the seventh, his second in two games.

The Giants trailed 8-6 in the ninth before scoring once and then had the bases loaded with two outs before Shelby Miller got Christian Koss on a short fly out to center to end the game. Miller picked up his third save.

The Giants were 8-0 in home day games this season before losing Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks and RHP Corbin Burnes (2-1, 2.95 ERA) will open a three-game series against Colorado (starter TBA) in Phoenix on Friday night. Also on Friday, the Giants and RHP Logan Webb (4-3, 2.60) will host the Athletics (starter TBA) in the opener of a three-game set.