Martina Devi Maibam finishes fifth in Women's +86kg weightlifting final at Commonwealth Games 2026 Glasgow

India’s Martina Devi Maibam put up a determined fight but had to settle for fifth place in the women’s +86kg weightlifting final on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The Manipur lifter finished with a total of 245kg after a roller-coaster session that saw her battle through early setbacks.

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Tough start in the snatch Martina Devi opened the snatch section with two failed attempts at 103kg. The bar slipped on both tries, leaving her with nothing on the board and putting her medal hopes under pressure. Coach Vijay Sharma then made a bold call. He raised her third attempt to 105kg. Martina responded strongly and cleared the weight cleanly. That successful lift kept her in the competition and left her in fifth place after the snatch phase.

The moment carried clear emotion. After the lift, Martina broke down backstage, showing how much the recovery meant under the high-pressure setting of a Commonwealth Games final.

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Clean and jerk drama In the clean and jerk, Martina Devi started with a solid 140kg lift. The successful effort took her total to 245kg and briefly moved her into third position. For a short time it looked like a medal was within reach.

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She then tried 144kg on her second attempt, aiming to climb higher, but could not complete the lift. Canada’s Etta Mae Love succeeded with the same weight and moved ahead with a 250kg total. Martina’s final attempt at 146kg also failed. The Indian lifter finished the event in fifth place with her 245kg total.

Medal winners and strong competition England’s Emily Campbell dominated the category. She claimed gold with a Games record total of 278kg. Malaysia’s Siti Aqilah Farhana Draman took silver with 253kg, while Canada’s Etta Mae Love secured bronze with 250kg. The podium finishers showed the depth of the field in the heavyweight category.

Martina had entered the final as one of India’s medal hopes in weightlifting. The sport has been a reliable source of success for the country at these Games, and her performance added to the overall effort even without a podium finish.

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India’s continuing campaign The result came on a busy Day 8 for the Indian contingent in Glasgow. While Martina’s fifth place closed her individual campaign, the team continues to chase more medals. Her fight from a difficult start in the snatch to a competitive total highlighted the resilience required at this level.

Martina’s 105kg snatch recovery and 140kg clean and jerk showed technical ability and mental strength. Although the more serious attempts did not go her way, the 245kg total reflected a solid outing against strong international rivals.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.