Marvin Harrison Jr. trade update: Arizona Cardinals finalizing deal as wide receiver set to sit out vs Detroit Lions

The Arizona Cardinals appear ready to part ways with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the it. Notably, the team is finalizing a trade for the former No. 4 overall pick, with Harrison informed he will be inactive on Sunday while details are worked out.

Arizona Cardinals moving forward on trade Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade Marvin Harrison Jr. to an unnamed team. The club told the 24-year-old receiver this morning that he will sit out against the Lions as the trade is completed.

General manager Monti Ossenfort has not been eager to trade the player he selected highly just over two years ago. Still, the combination of limited production and growing league interest has pushed the situation forward. Harrison himself addressed the speculation earlier in the week, saying, “Truthfully, I pay it no mind. I’m only focused on Detroit, helping the Cardinals win football games at the moment. So whatever rumours you’re talking about, I don’t pay it no mind.”

Limited role fuels trade speculation Marvin Harrison Jr. has struggled for targets under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur. Through four games, he has five receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown on 13 targets. That marks a sharp drop from his rookie season in 2024, when he caught 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. An injury-shortened 2025 campaign limited him to 41 catches for 608 yards and four scores in 12 games.

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The reduced role has allowed Michael Wilson to emerge as a bigger part of the passing game. Wilson leads the team in receiving yards this season and has taken on a larger share of the targets. With Harrison no longer a featured piece of the offense, his trade value has declined each week he remains underused.

Contract details According to reports, roughly $6.3 million in guaranteed money remains on Harrison’s rookie contract, along with a team option for 2028. Arizona must decide on that option next spring. Moving him now would allow the Cardinals to recoup some draft capital rather than risk losing him for little or nothing later.

Possible destinations and what's next Several teams have been linked to Marvin Harrison Jr. in recent days, including the Indianapolis Colts, who face their own receiver needs and have a historical connection through Harrison’s father. Other clubs looking for a young outside threat have also checked in. With Harrison ruled out for Sunday and a deal reportedly close, the trade could be completed before or shortly after the Lions game. The NFL trade deadline is still weeks away on November 10, but the Cardinals appear ready to act now.