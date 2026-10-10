Marvin Harrison Jr. trade update: Arizona Cardinals finalizing deal as wide receiver set to sit out vs Detroit Lions

The Arizona Cardinals appear ready to part ways with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the it. Notably, the team is finalizing a trade for the former No. 4 overall pick, with Harrison informed he will be inactive on Sunday while details are worked out.

Advertisement

Arizona Cardinals moving forward on trade Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade Marvin Harrison Jr. to an unnamed team. The club told the 24-year-old receiver this morning that he will sit out against the Lions as the trade is completed.

General manager Monti Ossenfort has not been eager to trade the player he selected highly just over two years ago. Still, the combination of limited production and growing league interest has pushed the situation forward. Harrison himself addressed the speculation earlier in the week, saying, “Truthfully, I pay it no mind. I’m only focused on Detroit, helping the Cardinals win football games at the moment. So whatever rumours you’re talking about, I don’t pay it no mind.”

Limited role fuels trade speculation Marvin Harrison Jr. has struggled for targets under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur. Through four games, he has five receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown on 13 targets. That marks a sharp drop from his rookie season in 2024, when he caught 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. An injury-shortened 2025 campaign limited him to 41 catches for 608 yards and four scores in 12 games.

Advertisement

Also Read | Arizona Cardinals hire Mike LaFleur as head coach on five-year deal

The reduced role has allowed Michael Wilson to emerge as a bigger part of the passing game. Wilson leads the team in receiving yards this season and has taken on a larger share of the targets. With Harrison no longer a featured piece of the offense, his trade value has declined each week he remains underused.

Contract details According to reports, roughly $6.3 million in guaranteed money remains on Harrison’s rookie contract, along with a team option for 2028. Arizona must decide on that option next spring. Moving him now would allow the Cardinals to recoup some draft capital rather than risk losing him for little or nothing later.

Possible destinations and what's next Several teams have been linked to Marvin Harrison Jr. in recent days, including the Indianapolis Colts, who face their own receiver needs and have a historical connection through Harrison’s father. Other clubs looking for a young outside threat have also checked in. With Harrison ruled out for Sunday and a deal reportedly close, the trade could be completed before or shortly after the Lions game. The NFL trade deadline is still weeks away on November 10, but the Cardinals appear ready to act now.

Advertisement

For Harrison, a change of scenery offers a chance to restart his career in a new system. For Arizona, it is an opportunity to turn a high draft investment that has not fully paid off into additional future assets.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.