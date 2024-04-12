Celebrated boxer M C Mary Kom on 12 April stepped down as chef-de-mission of India's Paris Olympics contingent, citing personal reasons, reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Embarrassing to retreat from a commitment, but I am left with no choice," said Mary Kom after announcing her decision.

Kom had asked to be relieved from her position in a letter addressed to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha.

"I consider it an honour to serve my country in every way possible, and I was mentally prepared for it. However, I regret that I will not be able to uphold the prestigious responsibility and would like to resign, owing to personal reasons," PTI quoted the 41-year-old stated in a letter to Usha.

"It is embarrassing to retreat from a commitment, which I seldom do, but I am left with no choice. I am there to cheer on my country and the athletes competing in this Olympic Games, with great expectations," she added.

Kom was appointed as Paris Olympics Chef-de-Mission for India by IOA on 21 March.

According to details, Kom – bronze-medallist from the 2012 London Olympics – was to be the logistical in-charge of the Indian contingent at the July 26-August 11 Paris Olympic games.

"We are sad that Olympic medal winning boxer and Chairperson of the IOA Athletes Commission Mary Kom has stepped down citing personal reasons. We respect her decision and her privacy," Usha said in a statement.

"I shall make the appropriate consultations and soon make an announcement about the replacement for Mary Kom."

Usha said she had a conversation with Mary Kom after receiving her letter.

"I completely understand her request and respect her decision. I have also conveyed to her that she will always have my own support and that of IOA. I also request everyone to respect the legendary boxer's privacy," she said.

With agency inputs.

