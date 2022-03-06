Mary Kom to skip World Championship, Asian Games to make way for upcoming boxers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
2 min read.04:04 PM ISTANI
The selection trials for all 12 categories of the Women's World Championships will start from Monday and will end on Wednesday, the trials will also include Asian Games weights divisions, which are the same as IBA
Having already tasted numerous successes at the international stage, six-time World Champion MC Mary Kom has decided against participating in the trials for the upcoming IBA Elite Women's World Boxing Championships and 2022 Asian Games, that is scheduled to start on Monday.
Mary Kom's aim is to give platform to upcoming boxers and focus on her preparations for the Commonwealth Games.
In a communication to the Boxing Federation of India, the London Olympic bronze medallist said, "I would like to withdraw to give the opportunity to the younger generation to make a name for themselves on the International stage and get exposure and experience of major tournaments. I would like to focus on the preparation for the Commonwealth Games only."
The selection trials for all 12 categories of the Women's World Championships will start from Monday and will end on Wednesday, the trials will also include Asian Games weights divisions, which are the same as IBA.
However, for the remaining two Asian Games weight categories, 51kg and 69kg, trials will be conducted separately on March 11-14 thereby giving more time to boxers of closest weight categories to also take a shot at the trials for the Asian Games.
"Mary Kom has been the torchbearer for Indian boxing since the last two decades and has inspired countless boxers and sportspersons across the world. We completely respect her decision and it is a testimony of her champion character to make way for the other boxers," said Ajay Singh, President of Boxing Federation of India.
"We are delighted that we have such a good bench strength and are looking forward to the younger generation to make the nation proud and I hope and wish Mary all the best with her preparations for the CWG," he added.
National campers, including the participants of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, who didn't compete in the National Championships, will be eligible for the selection trials.