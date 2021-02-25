Mashal Sports issues tender to auction Pro Kabaddi League media rights

NEW DELHI : Sports management company Mashal Sports , founded by Anand Mahindra and Charu Sharma, on Thursday issued a tender document for the e–auction of Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) media rights. The tender can be purchase from 25 February to 12 March, and the rights will be auctioned for five seasons to be held during 2021- 2025.

Bidders can purchase the tender document online at ₹2,50,000 for entities incorporated in India and $3,500 for entities incorporated outside India. The last date to submit bid documents is 2 April and the online auction process will be held on 5 April.

The shortlisted bidders can place bids for four packages -- television, digital, gaming and consolidated (combination of all three), the company said.

The first package consists of global television rights; rest of the world digital rights; sponsorship rights – on-air and on-ground (including title sponsorship); audio rights; film rights; fixed media rights; clip rights; footage rights and public exhibition rights.

The second package consists of India digital rights; mobile activation rights; inflight/on-board rights and virtual reality rights. The third package covers gaming rights which includes rights to operate a fantasy league; create, produce or offer mobile, computer or console games, e-sport and other kabaddi games. While the last package is a consolidated rights package covering the above three.

“Pro Kabaddi League has led the renaissance of India’s indigenous sport of kabaddi by creating a world-class sport spectacle. We are confident that the upcoming PKL media rights auction will enable the League to grow to a new level, for a renewed and stronger engagement with sports fans and consumers," said Anupam Goswami, CEO - Mashal Sports & league commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League.

To be sure, Star India, which also owns a 74% stake in Mashal Sports, has been the official broadcaster of the tournament and has built the property from scratch. But conflict of interest and increased pressure from team franchises for a better pay structure from the broadcaster has pushed Mashal Sports to open the media rights to other companies. The eighth season, which was postponed last year due to covid-19, is expected to be held in June.

