Matteo Arnaldi Roland Garros semi-final withdrawal: 'I couldn't sleep at all…'

Matteo Arnaldi’s dream run at Roland Garros ended on Friday when the Italian withdrew from his semi-final against fellow Italian Flavio Cobolli due to a viral illness. The No. 34 player pulled out hours before the match on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Cobolli will now face Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final.

Matteo Arnaldi reveals sleepless night and sudden illness Matteo Arnaldi spoke candidly in a press conference alongside Flavio Cobolli. He explained that he felt fine during practice and dinner on Thursday but woke up violently ill in the middle of the night.

“It’s difficult to be here. It’s not what I wanted to do, but last night I started to feel not very well,” Arnaldi said. “Yesterday I was feeling okay. I came here to practice. I did everything I had to do, and I was feeling fine. Then I had dinner. I started to feel so-so with my stomach. I was, like, ‘Alright, that just didn’t digest very well’. But then I woke up at 1 a.m., and I started vomiting, and I wasn’t feeling the best. Then I tried to sleep. I couldn’t sleep at all. At 6 AM, 7 AM. I vomited again. This time was pretty bad.”

A doctor was called to his room, but the symptoms continued. Arnaldi felt dizzy every time he stood up and could not eat or drink without issues.

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“It’s tough, because for how the tournament was, for how many hours I spent on court, I was feeling actually very good,” he continued. “To have to withdraw from the first Slam semi-final is not something that you wish to anybody. I tried to get ready and tried to stay as much as I could here and tried to see if I could go on court, but every time I get up, I feel dizzy, and I don’t feel like the best. I’m pretty sure if I eat again, I’m not going to feel good. That was the right decision for me to take.”

He believed it was a virus rather than food poisoning because he felt cold and ran a fever. Arnaldi apologized to fans, especially the Italian supporters who had come to watch the all-Italian semi-final, while also expressing happiness for Cobolli.

Matteo Arnaldi’s strong run cut short by illness Matteo Arnaldi reached his first major semi-final after a strong 2026 turnaround. He started the year with a foot injury and lost eight of his first ten matches. A title at the ATP Challenger 175 in Cagliari in May helped him climb 70 spots to No. 34.

His path to the final four was physically demanding. He played 18 sets across four matches and spent 17 hours and 42 minutes on court, the longest time any player has taken to reach the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam since the ATP Tour began recording match times in 1991. He won five-set battles against Raphael Collignon and Frances Tiafoe, plus four-set victories over Tallon Griekspoor and Stefanos Tsitsipas. He advanced from the quarter-finals when Matteo Berrettini retired with a hip injury.

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