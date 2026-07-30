Max Clark promoted by Detroit Tigers: Top prospect set for Major League debut

The Detroit Tigers are calling up center fielder Max Clark from Triple-A Toledo, according to a report from Baseball America. The organization’s highest-ranked remaining prospect will join the major league roster after posting consistent production in his first full season at the Triple-A level.

Max Clark was selected third overall by the Tigers in the 2023 MLB Draft, the same year Detroit chose infielder Kevin McGonigle 34 picks later. Entering the 2026 season, McGonigle ranked as the club’s top prospect and earned an Opening Day roster spot.

Max Clark, ranked second in the system, opened the year in Toledo. Despite a difficult spring training, he has performed well for the Mud Hens, batting .276 with 11 home runs, 42 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 90 games through Wednesday.

From high school star to franchise draft choice The Detroit Tigers selected Max Clark out of Franklin Community High School in Franklin, Indiana, making the 18-year-old the third overall pick behind Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews. He became one of five top-five overall selections Detroit made between 2018 and 2025, a group that also includes Casey Mize, Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Jackson Jobe.

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Clark was named the 2023 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year and had committed to Vanderbilt before signing with Detroit. He also represented Team USA at the 2022 WBSC U-18 World Cup alongside McGonigle. Shortly after the draft, Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris highlighted the young outfielder’s complete skill set.

"He was the best player on our board at that pick, and we are thrilled that he got to our pick," Harris said. “We think Max is a five-tool player. I think that label gets thrown around way too much in our industry. We think Max has all five.”

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Climbing the ranks through the Minors Max Clark displayed his ability immediately in the Florida Complex League, posting a .954 OPS in limited action. A brief Low-A assignment in Lakeland proved more challenging, but he recovered steadily. After spending most of 2024 in Lakeland, he earned a promotion to High-A West Michigan and recorded a .765 OPS in 34 games. In 2025, he hit .285/.430/.427 over 68 games with West Michigan before advancing to Double-A Erie in early July. He also appeared in the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game.