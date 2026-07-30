Max Clark promoted by Detroit Tigers: Top prospect set for Major League debut

The Detroit Tigers are calling up center fielder Max Clark from Triple-A Toledo, according to a report from Baseball America. The organization’s highest-ranked remaining prospect will join the major league roster after posting consistent production in his first full season at the Triple-A level.

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Max Clark was selected third overall by the Tigers in the 2023 MLB Draft, the same year Detroit chose infielder Kevin McGonigle 34 picks later. Entering the 2026 season, McGonigle ranked as the club’s top prospect and earned an Opening Day roster spot.

Max Clark, ranked second in the system, opened the year in Toledo. Despite a difficult spring training, he has performed well for the Mud Hens, batting .276 with 11 home runs, 42 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 90 games through Wednesday.

From high school star to franchise draft choice The Detroit Tigers selected Max Clark out of Franklin Community High School in Franklin, Indiana, making the 18-year-old the third overall pick behind Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews. He became one of five top-five overall selections Detroit made between 2018 and 2025, a group that also includes Casey Mize, Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Jackson Jobe.

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Clark was named the 2023 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year and had committed to Vanderbilt before signing with Detroit. He also represented Team USA at the 2022 WBSC U-18 World Cup alongside McGonigle. Shortly after the draft, Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris highlighted the young outfielder’s complete skill set.

"He was the best player on our board at that pick, and we are thrilled that he got to our pick," Harris said. “We think Max is a five-tool player. I think that label gets thrown around way too much in our industry. We think Max has all five.”

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Climbing the ranks through the Minors Max Clark displayed his ability immediately in the Florida Complex League, posting a .954 OPS in limited action. A brief Low-A assignment in Lakeland proved more challenging, but he recovered steadily. After spending most of 2024 in Lakeland, he earned a promotion to High-A West Michigan and recorded a .765 OPS in 34 games. In 2025, he hit .285/.430/.427 over 68 games with West Michigan before advancing to Double-A Erie in early July. He also appeared in the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game.

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Detroit assigned Clark to Toledo to begin 2026, and he has delivered his strongest professional season to date. Now, with his first major league call-up secured, Max Clark will have the chance to demonstrate why Detroit invested a top-three draft selection in him.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.