Max Verstappen equals Sebastian Vettel’s record after 4th straight Japanese F1 title; Check latest Formula One standings

Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed his fourth straight Japanese F1koushik Grand Prix on the Suzuka Circuit to go on level with Sebastian Vettel on Sunday. Starting in a pole position, the Dutchman broke a ‘mini-slump’ of only two wins in his previous 16 races and also broke the momentum of the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who had won the season’s first two races in Melbourne and Shanghai.
In the process, the 27-year-old Max Verstappen joined the ranks of legendary Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, who all have won the Japanese F1 Grand Prix multiple times. before 2025, Max Verstappen had won the title in Japan in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
Former F1 champion Michael Schumacher holds record for most titles at Japanese GP, having won six times - 1995, 1997, 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2004. Former Red Bull champion Sebastian Vettel had won the titles in 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013.
Lewis Hamilton, who is yet to win for his new team Ferrari, had won in Suzuka in 2007, 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2018. The Briton finished seventh in the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix while his teammate Charles Leclerc finished in fourth.
1976 - Mario Andretti
1977 - James Hunt
1987 - Gerhard Berger
1988 - Ayrton Senna
1989 - Alessandro Nannini
1990 - Nelson Piquet
1991 - Gerhard Berger
1992 - Riccardo Patrese
1993 - Ayrton Senna
1994 - Damon Hill
1995 - Michael Schumacher
1996 - Damon Hill
1997 - Michael Schumacher
1998 - Mika Häkkinen
1999 - Mika Häkkinen
2000 - Michael Schumacher
2001 - Michael Schumacher
2002 - Michael Schumacher
2003 - Rubens Barrichello
2004 - Michael Schumacher
2005 - Kimi Räikkönen
2006 - Fernando Alonso
2007 - Lewis Hamilton
2008 - Fernando Alonso
2009 - Sebastian Vettel
2010 - Sebastian Vettel
2011 - Jenson Button
2012 - Sebastian Vettel
2013 - Sebastian Vettel
2014 - Lewis Hamilton
2015 - Lewis Hamilton
2016 - Nico Rosberg
2017- Lewis Hamilton
2018 - Lewis Hamilton
2019 - Valtteri Bottas
2022 - Max Verstappen
2023 - Max Verstappen
2024 - Max Verstappen
2025 - Max Verstappen
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates