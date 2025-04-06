Max Verstappen equals Sebastian Vettel’s record after 4th straight Japanese F1 title; Check latest Formula One standings

Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed his fourth straight Japanese F1koushik Grand Prix on the Suzuka Circuit to go on level with Sebastian Vettel on Sunday. Starting in a pole position, the Dutchman broke a ‘mini-slump’ of only two wins in his previous 16 races and also broke the momentum of the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who had won the season’s first two races in Melbourne and Shanghai.

In the process, the 27-year-old Max Verstappen joined the ranks of legendary Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, who all have won the Japanese F1 Grand Prix multiple times. before 2025, Max Verstappen had won the title in Japan in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Former F1 champion Michael Schumacher holds record for most titles at Japanese GP, having won six times - 1995, 1997, 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2004. Former Red Bull champion Sebastian Vettel had won the titles in 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013.

Lewis Hamilton, who is yet to win for his new team Ferrari, had won in Suzuka in 2007, 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2018. The Briton finished seventh in the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix while his teammate Charles Leclerc finished in fourth.

List of Japanese Grand Prix winners 1976 - Mario Andretti

1977 - James Hunt

1987 - Gerhard Berger

1988 - Ayrton Senna

1989 - Alessandro Nannini

1990 - Nelson Piquet

1991 - Gerhard Berger

1992 - Riccardo Patrese

1993 - Ayrton Senna

1994 - Damon Hill

1995 - Michael Schumacher

1996 - Damon Hill

1997 - Michael Schumacher

1998 - Mika Häkkinen

1999 - Mika Häkkinen

2000 - Michael Schumacher

2001 - Michael Schumacher

2002 - Michael Schumacher

2003 - Rubens Barrichello

2004 - Michael Schumacher

2005 - Kimi Räikkönen

2006 - Fernando Alonso

2007 - Lewis Hamilton

2008 - Fernando Alonso

2009 - Sebastian Vettel

2010 - Sebastian Vettel

2011 - Jenson Button

2012 - Sebastian Vettel

2013 - Sebastian Vettel

2014 - Lewis Hamilton

2015 - Lewis Hamilton

2016 - Nico Rosberg

2017- Lewis Hamilton

2018 - Lewis Hamilton

2019 - Valtteri Bottas

2022 - Max Verstappen

2023 - Max Verstappen

2024 - Max Verstappen

2025 - Max Verstappen

