Maxwell eyeing comeback from injury in back-end of India T20I series

Melbourne, Oct 9 (PTI) Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is hopeful of regaining fitness in time for the latter half of the upcoming T20 International series against India after undergoing surgery on his fractured right wrist.

The 36-year-old suffered the injury when he was struck on the wrist from teammate Mitchell Owen's shot during a net session ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

"I think having the surgery last week sort of gives me a little bit more hope of playing some part in that India series, if I can get myself right," Maxwell, who has not been named for the first two T20Is on October 29 and 31, told reporters at the KFC BBL's kit launch here.

Maxwell opted for the surgery to fast-track recovery in the hope of being available for the final three matches of the India series, scheduled in Hobart (November 2), Gold Coast (November 6) and Brisbane (November 8).

"The only reason I had the surgery was the options they gave me were miss that series completely and no surgery, or have surgery and it gives me a slim chance to hopefully play a part.

"And if not, I'll be ready earlier for the BBL, and I think it leaves me in good stead to get the rest of my body right," he said.

Maxwell said he had the cast removed on Wednesday and will now wear a moulded plastic splint to protect it for a period of time, but he had been given all-clear to start moving the wrist again.

"I only met with a hand therapist yesterday," Maxwell said.

"He only gave me some really basic movements, things that look really boring, but I suppose they're going to strengthen the wrist."

Maxwell said the main concern will be pain management depending on how it feels when he bats.

"I was probably just a bit unlucky with the position that it hit me on the arm," Maxwell said.

"When it hit me, I thought I was lucky that it hit just bone and it wasn't too much flesh, and it was going to be right. But, yeah, another unlucky one."

The injury has made him rethink about bowling in nets to power hitters like Owen and some of his other teammates.

"I try to avoid bowling to those guys," Maxwell said.

"Guys like Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Mitch Owen and Cam Green, long levers, strong, it just comes back too quick. It's not fun. But I should know better. I should know better to bowl into the hip and I'll be doing that I think come BBL time."

Maxwell in his last T20I innings in August against South Africa had scored a match-winning 62 not out from 36 balls, and last month, smashed 107 off 82 balls for Victoria in the domestic One-Day Cup against Queensland.

Asked about his T20I future, he said he is not thinking too far ahead.

"I'm literally thinking about round one of the BBL at the moment," Maxwell said.

"Let's just get there first. If I'm still enjoying my cricket by then... I'm not setting dates or anything."

'Ashwin's arrival great for BBL'

Maxwell said he was excited about the upcoming Big Bash League season, where he will lead the Melbourne Stars, and hailed the signing of former India spinner R Ashwin as a huge boost for the tournament.

Ashwin, who announced his IPL retirement in August, has signed with Sydney Thunder to become the first capped Indian to feature in the BBL, agreeing to play the entire season.

"That's really exciting. It's great for the competition. I think anytime you can get world-class superstars who have got the career that he has as a part of the BBL is a massive bonus for us. He's been extremely successful," Maxwell said.