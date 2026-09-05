McVay says entire Rams roster is traveling to Australia, but Aaron Donalds playing status still TBD

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' entire roster will travel to Australia for their regular-season opener next week, but coach Sean McVay still isn't sure whether unretired defensive tackle Aaron Donald will play.

McVay announced his plans Friday for the Rams while they began preparations for their trip to Melbourne, where they will meet the rival San Francisco 49ers.

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The Rams were initially equivocal on whether Donald would make the long trip for the NFL's first international game in Australia. The 35-year-old superstar only ended his retirement last weekend, rejoining the Rams after 2 1/2 years away.

McVay said the Rams still haven't decided whether Donald will suit up at the Melbourne Cricket Ground alongside Myles Garrett, but Donald has clearly made significant progress in his return to game shape.

“I don't have that sense quite yet,” McVay said. "I think (the ramp-up process) has been really good. He’s so intentional about his rhythm and routine. ... This week will be a big week for him in terms of how he feels, and then we’ll take it a day at a time and see where he’s at. If he feels good enough to go, great. If not, I have a lot of confidence in the other guys that’ll be ready to step up if that’s the case, that have really gotten all the reps anyway.”

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Garrett is expected to play in Melbourne despite missing more than a dozen training camp workouts with soreness and a minor knee concern, while All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua is also expected to play after making significant progress in his return from a core muscle injury incurred three weeks ago.

“He’s feeling good,” McVay said. “Been hitting some high-speed yards at a really good clip, and when we get back out there, it’ll be fun to have him.”

The Rams are completing their full week of preparation for the 49ers at their training complex in Woodland Hills before flying to Australia less than 48 hours before the game, which will be played Friday morning in Melbourne and Thursday night in the U.S.

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San Francisco took the near-opposite approach, flying to Australia earlier this week and doing its full week of preparation on site.

McVay strongly believes in the correctness of the Rams' approach to international games. They've honed it in previous years on trips to London and to Mexico City, yet McVay realizes that no NFL team has ever traveled as far as the Rams and 49ers for this Week 1 showdown.

“The thinking in its simplest form is, what do we deem the best for our football players, and for them to try to be at their best?” McVay asked. “There are different approaches and theories, but I do have a lot of trust in our group, and we’ll see. Hopefully it works out. I know that we’ve got a bunch of guys that I think will feel good about the plan.”

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