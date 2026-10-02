Medal tally Asian Games 2026: Where do India stand in latest standings on October 2 after Lovlina Borgohain's gold

India has risen to the sixth position in the latest Asian Games 2026 medal tally after Lovlina Borgohain's historic gold medal on Friday in the women's 75kg final bout in Aichi-Nagoya. With 12 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze medals, India currently have a total of 71 medals at the time of writing.
China lead the medal tally with 303 medals, followed by Japan (225). South Korea are third with 124 medals. Unlike the previous edition, India had sent 495 athletes -more than 100 less - to compete in 36 disciplines. The first medal for India at the Asian Games 2026 came on September 19 from shooter Elavenil Valarivan, who won two silvers medals to start the haul.
At the Aichi-Nagoya Games, India has so far witnessed a few record medal hauls, some expected successes and a handful of historic firsts. Among the notable ones is Saikhom Mirabai Chanu's silver, that ended a 28-year medal drought in weightlifting.
On Friday, Tokyo Olympic Games medallist Lovlina clinched a gold medal, thus becoming the second Indian boxer after legendary MC Mary Kom to win a boxing gold medal in the women's category since 2014.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|159
|77
|67
|303
|2
|Japan
|64
|80
|81
|225
|3
|South Korea
|33
|35
|56
|124
|6
|India
|12
|25
|34
|71
For India, the archers were the major gainers with as many as four gold medals. On Friday, the Indian women's recurve team produced a sensational performance under pressure to stun 10-time Olympic champions South Korea 5-3 and clinch a maiden Asian Games gold medal in the category.
Seasoned campaigner Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma and 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod held their nerve in challenging windy conditions to outshoot the defending champions and script a historic triumph.
Kumkum then joined forces with Dhiraj Bommadevara to win a historic silver medal in the mixed team event. The India duo went down 3-5 (34-38 35-37 37-36 37-37) to China in the final.
Earlier, India won archery gold in men's compound, women's compound and mixed compound team events. The Indian women's recurve team had won bronze at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.