Medal tally Asian Games 2026: Where do India stand in latest standings on October 2 after Lovlina Borgohain's gold

India has risen to the sixth position in the latest Asian Games 2026 medal tally after Lovlina Borgohain's historic gold medal on Friday in the women's 75kg final bout in Aichi-Nagoya. With 12 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze medals, India currently have a total of 71 medals at the time of writing.

Advertisement

China lead the medal tally with 303 medals, followed by Japan (225). South Korea are third with 124 medals. Unlike the previous edition, India had sent 495 athletes -more than 100 less - to compete in 36 disciplines. The first medal for India at the Asian Games 2026 came on September 19 from shooter Elavenil Valarivan, who won two silvers medals to start the haul.

At the Aichi-Nagoya Games, India has so far witnessed a few record medal hauls, some expected successes and a handful of historic firsts. Among the notable ones is Saikhom Mirabai Chanu's silver, that ended a 28-year medal drought in weightlifting.

On Friday, Tokyo Olympic Games medallist Lovlina clinched a gold medal, thus becoming the second Indian boxer after legendary MC Mary Kom to win a boxing gold medal in the women's category since 2014.

Advertisement

Asian Games 2026 Medal tally

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 159 77 67 303 2 Japan 64 80 81 225 3 South Korea 33 35 56 124 6 India 12 25 34 71

Archery major gainers at Asian Games 2026 For India, the archers were the major gainers with as many as four gold medals. On Friday, the Indian women's recurve team produced a sensational performance under pressure to stun 10-time Olympic champions South Korea 5-3 and clinch a maiden Asian Games gold medal in the category.

Seasoned campaigner Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma and 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod held their nerve in challenging windy conditions to outshoot the defending champions and script a historic triumph.

Kumkum then joined forces with Dhiraj Bommadevara to win a historic silver medal in the mixed team event. The India duo went down 3-5 (34-38 35-37 37-36 37-37) to China in the final.

Earlier, India won archery gold in men's compound, women's compound and mixed compound team events. The Indian women's recurve team had won bronze at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in