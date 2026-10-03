Medal tally Asian Games 2026: Where do India stand in latest standings on October 3 after gold in archery, golf?

India's Asian Games 2026 gold medal haul rose to 18 on Saturday after Kumkum Mohod and Pranati Urs clinched yellow metals in archery and gold respectively in Aichi-Nagoya. In his debut Asian Games, the 17-year-old Mohod defeated Yejin Oh of Korea by 6-5 to become the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in Recurve Individual event.
With this gold, Mohod also booked her a place at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics in the event. Shortly after, golfer Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman to clinch an individual medal in the sport at the Asian Games. India added another medal later on the day - a silver in women's team gold.
Comprising Aditi Ashok (World Rank: 138), Pranavi (World Rank: 291) and debutant Diksha Dagar (World Rank: 220), India finished second with a combined score of 14-under par (546) and secured the silver Medal. India carded 137 in Round 4. This was India’s first-ever medal in the Women’s Team event at the Asian Games.
China lead the medal tally with 320 medals at the time of writing, followed by Japan (242). South Korea are third with 136 medals. Unlike the previous edition, India had sent 495 athletes -more than 100 less - to compete in 36 disciplines in 2026.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|163
|83
|74
|320
|2
|Japan
|73
|83
|86
|242
|3
|South Korea
|33
|40
|63
|136
|4
|Uzbekistan
|20
|23
|22
|65
|5
|India
|18
|26
|35
|79
The first medal for India at the Asian Games 2026 came on September 19 from shooter Elavenil Valarivan, who won two silvers medals to start the haul. Medals also came from hopefuls Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (silver in weightlifting) and Tokyo Olympic Games medallist Lovlina Borgohain, who became the second Indian boxer after legendary MC Mary Kom to win a boxing gold medal in the women's category since 2014.
More wrestling medals remain in sight on Day 14, with Sagar Jaglan, Aman Sehrawat, Deepak Punia, Antim Panghal and Manisha Bhanwala among the Indian wrestlers in action.
India will also bid for gold in men's cricket, with the team set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in the final, while the men's hockey team will take on Malaysia in the gold medal match.
Recurve archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan will also be looking to add to India's medal tally in the individual events as the Games enter their final stages.