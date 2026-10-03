Medal tally Asian Games 2026: Where do India stand in latest standings on October 3 after gold in archery, golf?

India's Asian Games 2026 gold medal haul rose to 18 on Saturday after Kumkum Mohod and Pranati Urs clinched yellow metals in archery and gold respectively in Aichi-Nagoya. In his debut Asian Games, the 17-year-old Mohod defeated Yejin Oh of Korea by 6-5 to become the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in Recurve Individual event.

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With this gold, Mohod also booked her a place at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics in the event. Shortly after, golfer Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman to clinch an individual medal in the sport at the Asian Games. India added another medal later on the day - a silver in women's team gold.

Comprising Aditi Ashok (World Rank: 138), Pranavi (World Rank: 291) and debutant Diksha Dagar (World Rank: 220), India finished second with a combined score of 14-under par (546) and secured the silver Medal. India carded 137 in Round 4. This was India’s first-ever medal in the Women’s Team event at the Asian Games.

China lead the medal tally with 320 medals at the time of writing, followed by Japan (242). South Korea are third with 136 medals. Unlike the previous edition, India had sent 495 athletes -more than 100 less - to compete in 36 disciplines in 2026.

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Asian Games 2026 medal tally

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 163 83 74 320 2 Japan 73 83 86 242 3 South Korea 33 40 63 136 4 Uzbekistan 20 23 22 65 5 India 18 26 35 79

The first medal for India at the Asian Games 2026 came on September 19 from shooter Elavenil Valarivan, who won two silvers medals to start the haul. Medals also came from hopefuls Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (silver in weightlifting) and Tokyo Olympic Games medallist Lovlina Borgohain, who became the second Indian boxer after legendary MC Mary Kom to win a boxing gold medal in the women's category since 2014.

More medals on offer in cricket & hockey More wrestling medals remain in sight on Day 14, with Sagar Jaglan, Aman Sehrawat, Deepak Punia, Antim Panghal and Manisha Bhanwala among the Indian wrestlers in action.

India will also bid for gold in men's cricket, with the team set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in the final, while the men's hockey team will take on Malaysia in the gold medal match.

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Recurve archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan will also be looking to add to India's medal tally in the individual events as the Games enter their final stages.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in