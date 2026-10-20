Medal tally Asian Para Games 2026: Where do India stand in latest standings on October 20 after Deepthi Jeevanji's gold?

India's medal tally rose to 20 on Tuesday at the Asian Para Games 2026, after Deepthi Jeevanji won a gold and paddlers winning four bronze medals in Aichi-Nagoya. Having won 11 medals on Monday, India has so far won nine medals as they stand sixth in the latest standings.

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So far, India has won five gold, six silver and nine bronze medals. Bhavina Patel started the medal rush on the second day (October 20) with a table tennis bronze after losing 0-3 to China's Zhang Bian in the Women's Singles Class 4-5 semifinals, followed by a golden show by Jeevanji.

The 23-year-old from Telangana clinched gold in the women’s 400m T20 event, setting a new Games record with a time of 56.36 seconds. Jeevanji’s medal marked India’s fifth gold medal and the first for Day 2. Besides Bhavina, Sonalben Patel, Prachi Pandey and Ravi Baby Sahana also went down in their respective semifinals to settle for silver.

Sahana and Prachi's medals were particularly significant as they became the first Indians to win medals in the standing category at the Asian Para Games. Pradeep Kumar claimed his second successive silver medal, while Ayush Verma fetched a bronze as India clinched a double podium finish in men's javelin throw F53/54 event.

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In men's shot put F11 event, India’s Praveen Sharma won bronze with a personal best throw of 13.86m. He saved his best for the sixth and final attempt to secure a podium finish at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games.

India's Asian Para Games 2026 Medal tally

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 34 23 25 82 2 Japan 8 7 16 31 3 Iran 7 5 3 15 4 South Korea 7 3 9 19 5 Uzbekistan 6 13 10 29 6 India 5 8 9 22

Medals won by Indians at Asian Para Games 2026

Name Category Sports Medal Mona Agarwal Women's 10m Air Rifle Shooting Gold Avani Lekhara Women's 10m Air Rifle Shooting Silver Manish Narwal Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Shooting Silver Ravi Karthik Budigina Men's 100m Freestyle S13 Swimming Silver Kapil Parmar Men's J1-70kg Judo Bronze Kokila Women's J2-52kg Judo Silver Pradeep Kumar Men's javelin F53/F54 Athletics Silver Ayush Verma Men's javelin F53/F54 Athletics Bronze Rinku Hooda Men's javelin F46 Athletics Silver Ajeet Singh Men's javelin F46 Athletics Bronze Soumya Kumar Women’s 1500m T12/13 Athletics Gold Radha Venkatesh Women’s 1500m T12/13 Athletics Silver Nishad Kumar Men's T47 long jump Athletics Gold Ravanni Valasanaini Women’s 1500m T11 Athletics Bronze Praveen Sharma Men's shot put F11 Athletics Bronze Ashok Men's -65kg Powerlifting Silver Ravi Baby Sahana Women's Singles Class 9 Table tennis Bronze Prachi Pandey Women's Singles Class 6 Table tennis Bronze Sonalben Patel Women's Singles Class 3 Table tennis Bronze Bhavina Patel Women's Singles Class 4-5 Table tennis Bronze Jehan Madan Men's Singles Class 1 Table tennis Bronze

Ashok wins first powerlifting medal in Japan India's Ashok clinched the silver medal in men's 65kg powerlifting competition, the first for the country in this edition. The 37-year-old lifted a best of 192kg to finish behind reigning Paralympic champion Zou Yi of China, who clinched gold with an effort of 216kg.

Indonesia's Margono took home the bronze medal with 177kg. Ashok opened with a successful 187kg lift before managing 192kg in his second attempt. He failed to lift 201kg in his final attempt. Para powerlifting is a bench press competition that tests upper body strength. It has only one discipline but the athletes compete in different weight categories.

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The athletes competing in powerlifting have an impairment in their hips or legs. Ashok, who hails from Gohana in Sonipat district, had contracted polio as a child.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in