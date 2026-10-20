Medal tally Asian Para Games 2026: Where do India stand in latest standings on October 20 after Deepthi Jeevanji's gold?

India's medal tally rose to 20 on Tuesday at the Asian Para Games 2026, after Deepthi Jeevanji won a gold and paddlers winning four bronze medals in Aichi-Nagoya. Having won 11 medals on Monday, India has so far won nine medals as they stand sixth in the latest standings.
So far, India has won five gold, six silver and nine bronze medals. Bhavina Patel started the medal rush on the second day (October 20) with a table tennis bronze after losing 0-3 to China's Zhang Bian in the Women's Singles Class 4-5 semifinals, followed by a golden show by Jeevanji.
The 23-year-old from Telangana clinched gold in the women’s 400m T20 event, setting a new Games record with a time of 56.36 seconds. Jeevanji’s medal marked India’s fifth gold medal and the first for Day 2. Besides Bhavina, Sonalben Patel, Prachi Pandey and Ravi Baby Sahana also went down in their respective semifinals to settle for silver.
Sahana and Prachi's medals were particularly significant as they became the first Indians to win medals in the standing category at the Asian Para Games. Pradeep Kumar claimed his second successive silver medal, while Ayush Verma fetched a bronze as India clinched a double podium finish in men's javelin throw F53/54 event.
In men's shot put F11 event, India’s Praveen Sharma won bronze with a personal best throw of 13.86m. He saved his best for the sixth and final attempt to secure a podium finish at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|34
|23
|25
|82
|2
|Japan
|8
|7
|16
|31
|3
|Iran
|7
|5
|3
|15
|4
|South Korea
|7
|3
|9
|19
|5
|Uzbekistan
|6
|13
|10
|29
|6
|India
|5
|8
|9
|22
|Name
|Category
|Sports
|Medal
|Mona Agarwal
|Women's 10m Air Rifle
|Shooting
|Gold
|Avani Lekhara
|Women's 10m Air Rifle
|Shooting
|Silver
|Manish Narwal
|Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1
|Shooting
|Silver
|Ravi Karthik Budigina
|Men's 100m Freestyle S13
|Swimming
|Silver
|Kapil Parmar
|Men's J1-70kg
|Judo
|Bronze
|Kokila
|Women's J2-52kg
|Judo
|Silver
|Pradeep Kumar
|Men's javelin F53/F54
|Athletics
|Silver
|Ayush Verma
|Men's javelin F53/F54
|Athletics
|Bronze
|Rinku Hooda
|Men's javelin F46
|Athletics
|Silver
|Ajeet Singh
|Men's javelin F46
|Athletics
|Bronze
|Soumya Kumar
|Women’s 1500m T12/13
|Athletics
|Gold
|Radha Venkatesh
|Women’s 1500m T12/13
|Athletics
|Silver
|Nishad Kumar
|Men's T47 long jump
|Athletics
|Gold
|Ravanni Valasanaini
|Women’s 1500m T11
|Athletics
|Bronze
|Praveen Sharma
|Men's shot put F11
|Athletics
|Bronze
|Ashok
|Men's -65kg
|Powerlifting
|Silver
|Ravi Baby Sahana
|Women's Singles Class 9
|Table tennis
|Bronze
|Prachi Pandey
|Women's Singles Class 6
|Table tennis
|Bronze
|Sonalben Patel
|Women's Singles Class 3
|Table tennis
|Bronze
|Bhavina Patel
|Women's Singles Class 4-5
|Table tennis
|Bronze
|Jehan Madan
|Men's Singles Class 1
|Table tennis
|Bronze
India's Ashok clinched the silver medal in men's 65kg powerlifting competition, the first for the country in this edition. The 37-year-old lifted a best of 192kg to finish behind reigning Paralympic champion Zou Yi of China, who clinched gold with an effort of 216kg.
Indonesia's Margono took home the bronze medal with 177kg. Ashok opened with a successful 187kg lift before managing 192kg in his second attempt. He failed to lift 201kg in his final attempt. Para powerlifting is a bench press competition that tests upper body strength. It has only one discipline but the athletes compete in different weight categories.
The athletes competing in powerlifting have an impairment in their hips or legs. Ashok, who hails from Gohana in Sonipat district, had contracted polio as a child.