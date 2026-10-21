Medal tally Asian Para Games 2026: Where does India stand on October 21 after Praveen Kumar’s gold?

India enjoyed a strong day at the Asian Para Games 2026, with Praveen Kumar winning high jump gold and Indian athletes securing medals in shot put, archery, sprinting and powerlifting. Sachin Khilari and Ayush Verma also clinched gold as India continued to add to its medal tally.

PN Vishnu
Published21 Oct 2026, 12:58 PM IST
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Medal tally Asian Para Games 2026: Where does India stand on October 21 after Praveen Kumar’s gold?
Medal tally Asian Para Games 2026: Where does India stand on October 21 after Praveen Kumar’s gold?

India enjoyed yet another terrific start to its Asian Para Games 2026 campaign on Wednesday (21 October) as Praveen Kumar and Banti struck gold and silver, respectively, in the men's T64 high jump event in Aichi-Nagoya.

The day turned out to be even more memorable for India's track and field athletes as the men completed a podium sweep in the shot put F46 category. Sachin Khilari won gold in that event with an attempt of 15.87m, whereas Mohammed Yasser won silver with an attempt of 15.06m. Parveen settled for bronze with an attempt of 14.94m.

In archery, Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag won the women's doubles silver in the compound archery event. The duo lost 141-150 to China's Xu Xueqing and Zhao Jing.

Flurry of medals for India

Ayush Verma added another gold to India's medal tally by winning the men's shot put F53 event. That was Ayush's second medal at the 2026 Asian Para Games after having clinched bronze in the men's javelin throw F53/54 event. He registered a best throw of 8.16m to finish ahead of Iran's Alireza Hemami, who managed 8.09m.

Also Read | Asian Para Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 3: India's medal tally goes up to 47

India added more medals through sprinters and field athletes on Wednesday. Anubhav Choudhary won bronze in the men's 100m T35 final, clocking 12.72 seconds. Iran's Zare Alireza won gold in a Games-record time of 12.32 seconds.

Rakeshbhai Bhatt also secured bronze in the men's 100m T37 final after finishing the race in 11.50 seconds. He finished behind Saudi Arabia's Ali Alankhali, who won gold in 11.31 seconds, and China's Saptoyogo Purnomo, who took silver in 11.35 seconds.

India's medal tally received further boosts in powerlifting and athletics. Kasthuri Rajamani won silver in the women's 67kg powerlifting category with a lift of 108kg, while Bhagyashri Jadhav claimed silver in the women's shot put F34 with a personal best of 8.19m.

Also Read | Meet Nishad Kumar: Haryana athlete, who puts a golden show at Asian Para Games

Manjeet Vyas also won silver in the men's javelin throw F12/F13 event with a personal-best effort of 61.41m, adding to India's growing medal haul in Aichi-Nagoya. India enjoyed an excellent run on Tuesday as well, adding 24 more medals to the tally.

Nishad Kumar was India’s standout performer on Tuesday, winning gold in the men’s high jump T47 event with a jump of 2.04m, which became a new Games record. That was his second medal in Aichi-Nagoya, after having won the men’s long jump T47 gold earlier.

Also Read | Who is Deepthi Jeevanji? 23-year-old from Telangana wins Asian Para Games gold

At the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, held in 2023, India won a record 111 medals. This included 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze medals.

India's Asian Para Games 2026 medal tally

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1China824740169
2Uzbekistan21262370
3Japan20232972
4South Korea13111539
5India 12171847
6Iran11131842
7Thailand9132648

Medals won by Indians at Asian Para Games 2026

NameCategorySportsMedal
Mona AgarwalWomen's 10m Air RifleShootingGold
Avani LekharaWomen's 10m Air RifleShootingSilver
Manish NarwalMen's 10m Air Pistol SH1ShootingSilver
Ravi Karthik BudiginaMen's 100m Freestyle S13SwimmingSilver
Kapil ParmarMen's J1-70kgJudoBronze
KokilaWomen's J2-52kgJudoSilver
Pradeep KumarMen's javelin F53/F54AthleticsSilver
Ayush VermaMen's javelin F53/F54AthleticsBronze
Rinku HoodaMen's javelin F46AthleticsSilver
Ajeet SinghMen's javelin F46AthleticsBronze
Soumya KumarWomen’s 1500m T12/13AthleticsGold
Radha VenkateshWomen’s 1500m T12/13AthleticsSilver
Nishad KumarMen's T47 long jumpAthleticsGold
Ravanni ValasanainiWomen’s 1500m T11AthleticsBronze
Praveen SharmaMen's shot put F11AthleticsBronze
AshokMen's -65kgPowerliftingSilver
Ravi Baby SahanaWomen's Singles Class 9Table tennisBronze
Prachi PandeyWomen's Singles Class 6Table tennisBronze
Sonalben PatelWomen's Singles Class 3Table tennisBronze
Bhavina PatelWomen's Singles Class 4-5Table tennisBronze
Jehan MadanMen's Singles Class 1Table tennisBronze
Shrishti AroraWomen's 10m Air Pistol SH1ShootingBronze
Deepthi JeevanjiWomen's 400m T20AthleticsGold
Himanshu NandalMen's 400m freestyle S11SwimmingBronze
Niranjan MukundanMen's 200m individual medley SM7SwimmingBronze
Pranav SoormaMen's Discus Throw F51/52/53AthleticsGold
Ram Ratan SinghMen's Discus Throw F51/52/53AthleticsSilver
Devender KumarMen's Discus Throw F43/44/62/64AthleticsGold
RakeshMen's Discus Throw F43/44/62/64AthleticsSilver
Pradeep KumarMen's Discus Throw F43/44/62/64AthleticsBronze
Nishad KumarMen's High Jump T47AthleticsGold
Preeti PalWomen's 200m T35AthleticsSilver
SimranWomen's 200m T12AthleticsGold
Tejalben DamorWomen's 200m T12AthleticsBronze
Hokato Hotozhe SemaMen's shot put F57AthleticsBronze
Praveen KumarMen's high jump T64AthleticsGold
BantiMen's high jump T64AthleticsSilver
Manjeet Men's javelin throw F12/13AthleticsSilver
Sachin KhilariMen's shot put F46AthleticsGold
Mohd YasserMen's shot put F46AthleticsSilver
Parveen Men's shot put F46AthleticsBronze
Ayush Verma Men's shot put F53AthleticsGold
Bhagyashri JadhavWomen's shot put F34 AthleticsSilver
Anubhav Choudhary Men's 100m T35AthleticsBronze
Rakeshbhai BhattMen's 100m T37AthleticsBronze
Sheetal Devi and Payal NagWomen's doubles compound archery ArcherySilver
Kasthuri RajamaniWomen's 67 kg para powerliftingPara powerliftingSilver

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.

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