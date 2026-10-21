Medal tally Asian Para Games 2026: Where does India stand on October 21 after Praveen Kumar’s gold?

India enjoyed yet another terrific start to its Asian Para Games 2026 campaign on Wednesday (21 October) as Praveen Kumar and Banti struck gold and silver, respectively, in the men's T64 high jump event in Aichi-Nagoya.
The day turned out to be even more memorable for India's track and field athletes as the men completed a podium sweep in the shot put F46 category. Sachin Khilari won gold in that event with an attempt of 15.87m, whereas Mohammed Yasser won silver with an attempt of 15.06m. Parveen settled for bronze with an attempt of 14.94m.
In archery, Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag won the women's doubles silver in the compound archery event. The duo lost 141-150 to China's Xu Xueqing and Zhao Jing.
Ayush Verma added another gold to India's medal tally by winning the men's shot put F53 event. That was Ayush's second medal at the 2026 Asian Para Games after having clinched bronze in the men's javelin throw F53/54 event. He registered a best throw of 8.16m to finish ahead of Iran's Alireza Hemami, who managed 8.09m.
India added more medals through sprinters and field athletes on Wednesday. Anubhav Choudhary won bronze in the men's 100m T35 final, clocking 12.72 seconds. Iran's Zare Alireza won gold in a Games-record time of 12.32 seconds.
Rakeshbhai Bhatt also secured bronze in the men's 100m T37 final after finishing the race in 11.50 seconds. He finished behind Saudi Arabia's Ali Alankhali, who won gold in 11.31 seconds, and China's Saptoyogo Purnomo, who took silver in 11.35 seconds.
India's medal tally received further boosts in powerlifting and athletics. Kasthuri Rajamani won silver in the women's 67kg powerlifting category with a lift of 108kg, while Bhagyashri Jadhav claimed silver in the women's shot put F34 with a personal best of 8.19m.
Manjeet Vyas also won silver in the men's javelin throw F12/F13 event with a personal-best effort of 61.41m, adding to India's growing medal haul in Aichi-Nagoya. India enjoyed an excellent run on Tuesday as well, adding 24 more medals to the tally.
Nishad Kumar was India’s standout performer on Tuesday, winning gold in the men’s high jump T47 event with a jump of 2.04m, which became a new Games record. That was his second medal in Aichi-Nagoya, after having won the men’s long jump T47 gold earlier.
At the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, held in 2023, India won a record 111 medals. This included 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze medals.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|82
|47
|40
|169
|2
|Uzbekistan
|21
|26
|23
|70
|3
|Japan
|20
|23
|29
|72
|4
|South Korea
|13
|11
|15
|39
|5
|India
|12
|17
|18
|47
|6
|Iran
|11
|13
|18
|42
|7
|Thailand
|9
|13
|26
|48
|Name
|Category
|Sports
|Medal
|Mona Agarwal
|Women's 10m Air Rifle
|Shooting
|Gold
|Avani Lekhara
|Women's 10m Air Rifle
|Shooting
|Silver
|Manish Narwal
|Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1
|Shooting
|Silver
|Ravi Karthik Budigina
|Men's 100m Freestyle S13
|Swimming
|Silver
|Kapil Parmar
|Men's J1-70kg
|Judo
|Bronze
|Kokila
|Women's J2-52kg
|Judo
|Silver
|Pradeep Kumar
|Men's javelin F53/F54
|Athletics
|Silver
|Ayush Verma
|Men's javelin F53/F54
|Athletics
|Bronze
|Rinku Hooda
|Men's javelin F46
|Athletics
|Silver
|Ajeet Singh
|Men's javelin F46
|Athletics
|Bronze
|Soumya Kumar
|Women’s 1500m T12/13
|Athletics
|Gold
|Radha Venkatesh
|Women’s 1500m T12/13
|Athletics
|Silver
|Nishad Kumar
|Men's T47 long jump
|Athletics
|Gold
|Ravanni Valasanaini
|Women’s 1500m T11
|Athletics
|Bronze
|Praveen Sharma
|Men's shot put F11
|Athletics
|Bronze
|Ashok
|Men's -65kg
|Powerlifting
|Silver
|Ravi Baby Sahana
|Women's Singles Class 9
|Table tennis
|Bronze
|Prachi Pandey
|Women's Singles Class 6
|Table tennis
|Bronze
|Sonalben Patel
|Women's Singles Class 3
|Table tennis
|Bronze
|Bhavina Patel
|Women's Singles Class 4-5
|Table tennis
|Bronze
|Jehan Madan
|Men's Singles Class 1
|Table tennis
|Bronze
|Shrishti Arora
|Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1
|Shooting
|Bronze
|Deepthi Jeevanji
|Women's 400m T20
|Athletics
|Gold
|Himanshu Nandal
|Men's 400m freestyle S11
|Swimming
|Bronze
|Niranjan Mukundan
|Men's 200m individual medley SM7
|Swimming
|Bronze
|Pranav Soorma
|Men's Discus Throw F51/52/53
|Athletics
|Gold
|Ram Ratan Singh
|Men's Discus Throw F51/52/53
|Athletics
|Silver
|Devender Kumar
|Men's Discus Throw F43/44/62/64
|Athletics
|Gold
|Rakesh
|Men's Discus Throw F43/44/62/64
|Athletics
|Silver
|Pradeep Kumar
|Men's Discus Throw F43/44/62/64
|Athletics
|Bronze
|Nishad Kumar
|Men's High Jump T47
|Athletics
|Gold
|Preeti Pal
|Women's 200m T35
|Athletics
|Silver
|Simran
|Women's 200m T12
|Athletics
|Gold
|Tejalben Damor
|Women's 200m T12
|Athletics
|Bronze
|Hokato Hotozhe Sema
|Men's shot put F57
|Athletics
|Bronze
|Praveen Kumar
|Men's high jump T64
|Athletics
|Gold
|Banti
|Men's high jump T64
|Athletics
|Silver
|Manjeet
|Men's javelin throw F12/13
|Athletics
|Silver
|Sachin Khilari
|Men's shot put F46
|Athletics
|Gold
|Mohd Yasser
|Men's shot put F46
|Athletics
|Silver
|Parveen
|Men's shot put F46
|Athletics
|Bronze
|Ayush Verma
|Men's shot put F53
|Athletics
|Gold
|Bhagyashri Jadhav
|Women's shot put F34
|Athletics
|Silver
|Anubhav Choudhary
|Men's 100m T35
|Athletics
|Bronze
|Rakeshbhai Bhatt
|Men's 100m T37
|Athletics
|Bronze
|Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag
|Women's doubles compound archery
|Archery
|Silver
|Kasthuri Rajamani
|Women's 67 kg para powerlifting
|Para powerlifting
|Silver
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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