Meet Anahat Singh, Indian wonderkid who created history at World Junior Squash Championships

Young squash player Anahat Singh created history on Saturday after she became the first Indian to clinch the World Junior Squash Championship title.

The 18-year-old did so after clinching a 3-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-9) win over Ruqayya Salem of Egypt in the final of the tournament that took place in Canada. By doing so, Anahat also bettered the record of Joshna Chinappa, who had finished runners-up at the 2005 World Junior Squash Championships.

Who is Anahat Singh? Anahat Singh was born on 13 March, 2008 in New Delhi to a family with a significant sports background. Gursharan Singh, her father, and Tani Vadehra, her mother, were both field hockey players, whereas her uncle was a tennis player.

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu inspired Anahat Singh to take up sports, with badminton initially being her first choice.

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However, she then gradually switched to squash, playing the sport casually at first before taking it up professionally after playing a few tournaments.

Anahat Singh's rise through the junior ranks was nothing short of remarkable. She announced herself on the international stage by winning the British Junior Open Under-11 title in 2019. Building on that success, she claimed the US Junior Open crown in 2021 before enjoying a stellar 2022 season.

That year, she lifted the Asian Junior Championship Under-15 title and also emerged victorious at both the German and Dutch Junior Opens. Her rapid progress earned her a place in India's squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where, at just 14 years of age, she became the youngest athlete ever to represent the country at the Games.

Anahat Singh was crowned the Young Player of the Year and the Challenger Player of the Year at the PSA Squash Tour awards in 2025. She has also won a gold medal at the Squash World Cup, two gold medals at the Asian Championships, as well as a bronze medal at the World Junior Championships.

Anahat Singh reacts to her title victory Anahat Singh was over the moon after having won the World Junior Squash Championship title. "It means the world. I still feel like I'm dreaming," she said after her win.

"I've been losing in the semis and quarters over the last four years. I've always said, if anyone's asked, 'This tournament's a curse,' and I've never been able to play well in the event," she added.

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Anahat also stressed on the fact that this is her last year on the junior circuit. "This is my last year (as a junior) and my only chance to win it. It means the world," she said.