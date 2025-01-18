Meet Arjuna Awardee Sajan Prakash, eyeing 2026 Asian Games swimming glory

Two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash added yet another feather to his cap on January 17 when he became the first swimmer to be conferred the coveted Arjuna award for swimming in 12 years, which he received at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

Incidentally, Sajan Prakash was the only male swimmer from the country to make it to the 2016 Rio Olympics. Although he was the first Indian to achieve the ‘A’ standard qualification for the Tokyo Games 2020, he missed the Paris Olympics 2024 bus.

In a free-wheeling chat with LiveMint, Sajan Prakash pointed out that he has dedicated the Arjuna Award to the country’s swimming fraternity.

Khel Ratna awardee Manu Bhaker with Arjuna awardee Sajan Prakash at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025

“I feel that the award is not just recognition for me or my exploits but of all my fellow swimmers. It is a gruelling sport, which, unfortunately, has not been getting its due share of recognition and rewards for quite some time in the country. This award is certainly the high point of my career, an achievement that will motivate me to work harder to win more laurels for the country.”

Focus on 2026 Asian Games Prakash's “singular focus” is to set the pool ablaze in the 2026 Asian Games.

“I want to better my timing and build on my stamina, so that I can be battle-ready for Asia’s most coveted championship,” he says oozing with the confidence of a champion contender.

Comparing his earlier training stint at Phuket, Thailand, with JSW Institute in Belagavi, where he currently trains, Prakash says, “the standards here now are as good as abroad.”

He trains for about 24 hours in a week (10 two-hour sessions per week), apart from working out in the gym.

‘Thank you mother’ Prakash, who is from Idukki, Kerala, has come a long way since being introduced to the sport as a five-year-old lad by his mother, who was into track-and-field athletics.

The doting son says, “Yes, she is very proud of me. I wish to say a big thank you to her for being the biggest source of encouragement all through.”

Recalling his initial days, the holder of the national record in 200m butterfly, says, “I learnt the basics at Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) where I came under the tutelage of Joy Joseph Thoppen and Saji Sebastian. Their mentorship saw me represent and represented the State for ten years both at junior and senior levels.”

Ranked number one at the national and south Asian levels, fifth in Asia, and 11th at the World Championship (China, 2018), he was No 10 in the 2021 World Championships.

The 31-year-old says he doesn’t know anything else except swimming, for which his passion has remained steadfast. “I’m only good at swimming, and this is all I do.”

Prakash is currently preparing for the 38th National Games that is to be hosted by Uttarakhand from January 28. He is in the fray for 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly events and hopes to return with enviable podium finishes in all three.

Sajan Prakash at the 2024 Singapore open

Prakash prides himself on being a “clean eater” (no sugar or fried food). However, he laughs, pointing out that he has been on a break and eating “everything that I want to in the past few weeks.”

On getting back to his training regimen, he says, “winning medals and sustaining the tempo at this ruthlessly competitive level comes from 70 per cent of mental toughness and 30 per cent physical, including technique and stamina. Learning the right techniques and following the appropriate programme in a most disciplined manner are critical to succeed in this sport. Of course, it applies to all disciplines.”

Wants to take up coaching Presently a DSP with Kerala Police, he says his next calling is coaching.

“I have noticed that many youngsters are found wanting when it comes to channelising their latent talent. I want to improve the sport’s training standards in India so that they can prove their mettle in international events,” he says, explaining why he wants to take up coaching next.

“Every sportsperson and coach has been trying to do their very best. The competition has been growing to unfathomable levels. However, we are still unable to break the continental and global barriers. Preparations of contenders from other nations are sound as they have access to the best of infrastructure facilities. Indians may find it tough to even make the semifinals round in Olympics or Asiad if they are pitted against 80 contenders. The sport itself is very tough and demanding. The authorities need to address this shortcoming. The quest to win global glory that is ingrained in every athlete can only be realised if facilities are in place," he said.

So, what is the main difference between a swimmer from India and his contemporary from Europe? He says, “I think that the exposure must come from grass-root level, and it needs a long term-development model. More importantly, it should be an ongoing process. You need to nurture talent at a young age and provide everything to hone their skills. A scientifically woven systematic approach is essential when investing in a potential Olympic or world champion."

He points out, “Alas, our training programmes are just not in place. It is just that everyone is doing something on their own. No one is made accountable for performances, good or bad. This is where changes have to come in if the authorities truly wish that India emerges as a strong sports nation.”

On his expectations from the Swimming Federation of India, he says, “They are building the system and doing the maximum that they can. But if we are planning to host the 2036 Olympics, we have to start working on it pronto. The system should change to keep pace with the times. The government should see disciplines like swimming and athletics from a different angle, a different perspective and provide assistance, funding and the best of coaches apart from providing international exposure to athletes.”

He adds, “First and foremost, we need to have a sports culture, and that should come from within.”

On why there is a dearth of international-level swimmers in the country, Prakash reasons, “The impetus to boost coaching is abysmal. There is hardly anything that can be described as encouraging enough for one to take up coaching. On the other hand, many don’t want to build a career in it.”

He says parents lack patience and hope to see their wards grow into champions in a jiffy and put pressure on coaches.

“What they do is that they put their kids through the entire training drill at a young age. Over a period, the young ones have already shouldered too much physical and emotional pain.”

He said visibility has to grow for swimming.