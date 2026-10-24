Meet Ashmita Chaliha - Guwahati shuttler who stunned world no.2 Akane Yamaguchi; how did the Indian achieve such feat?

Ashmita Chaliha may have exited in the quarterfinals of the French Open 2026 badminton tournament, but the Indian will return home satisfied, having beaten three-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the second round - her biggest victory in career.

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Ranked 36th in women's singles, the 27-year-old Indian stunned the world No. 2 Yamaguchi 21-19, 21-18 in just 37 minutes to secure a memorable win. Yamaguchi had finished runner-up at the BWF World Championships in New Delhi in 2026, losing to South Korea’s An Se Young in the final.

For Chaliha, it was a perfect revenge on Yamaguchi, after losing in straight games at the Denmark Open last week. The Indian, who claimed her maiden BWF World Tour title at the Korea Masters Super 300 earlier this year, made a strong start in the opening game, building an 18-14 lead.

How did Ashmita Chaliha beat Akane Yamaguchi? Yamaguchi fought back to level the opening game at 18-18. The Japanese shuttler continued to challenge the Indian, but with the score tied at 19-19, Chaliha held her nerve and maintained her composure to take the game.

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The second game proved more comfortable for the Indian. After a closely contested opening, the players were level at 7-7 before Chaliha pulled away to maintain control and complete a remarkable victory in straight games. Chaliha’s relentless defensive play and consistent retrievals also put Yamaguchi under pressure, forcing her into several unforced errors.

For Chaliha, the plan was simple. Against Yamaguchi, who is never an easy individual to draw into an endless loop, the Indian engaged her opposition in long rallies and waited patiently for an opportunity to attack. The Assamese did well to stick to the strategy.

In fact, Yamaguchi had no answers to Chaliha's detectable strokes like a racquet twirling drop to front court.

Ashmita Chaliha's golden run ends in quarters However, Chaliha couldn't keep up with her form, and lost 10-21, 21-17, 16-21 to former world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Nozomi Okuhara of Japan. With Chaliha exiting, PV Sindhu remained the lone Indian left in the tournament. She will take on Japan's Hina Akechi next.

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In the quarterfinals, former world champion Sindhu was in complete control and took 39 minutes to brush aside Chinese Taipei's Chiu Pin-chian 21-13, 21-14 for a place in the semifinals of the USD 950,000 tournament.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in