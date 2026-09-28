Meet Esha Singh: World no.1 Indian, who settles for Asian Games shooting silver, after fighting through five shoot-offs

India's Esha Singh had to settle for a silver medal after the reigning world no.1 fought through five shoot-offs in an entertaining battle in the women's 25m pistol individual competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday. She missed the gold medal by just one shot.

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The 21-year-old from Hyderabad won three shoot-offs to rise up to silver medal contention before being engaged in two more in the gold medal clash with China's Xiao Jiaruixuan. The two shooters ended with scores of 38 at the end of regulation series but Esha faltered in the final shot of the shoot-off to be content with the second spot.

North Korea's Kim Hyon Suk took the bronze after losing the shoot-off to Esha and ended with a score of 34. "Yes, I was under pressure and this is the longest match of my career so far. My arms were aching at the end of it," said the youngster after her silver medal.

Esha’s path to the silver medal was anything but straightforward. Having qualified eighth with 580 points and 22 Xs (10s), she found herself fourth and on the verge of missing out on a medal in the final. However, Esha responded under pressure with a perfect 5/5 series to stay alive.

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The drama intensified when Esha was tied with North Korea’s Kim Hyon Suk at 34 hits in the battle for the silver medal. The pair remained inseparable through the first two shoot-offs, with both tie-breakers ending 3-3. Esha finally prevailed 3-2 in the third shoot-off to enter top two.

There was one more test of nerve to come. Esha and Jiaruixuan finished level on 38 hits after the final series, forcing a shoot-off. The first tie-breaker also ended in a 4-4 draw, sending the contest into another shoot-off. Xiao eventually edged Esha 3-2 to take gold.

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The medal marks Esha’s second individual silver in the women’s 25m Pistol at the Asian Games, following her podium finish in Hangzhou in 2023.

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Who is Esha Singh - All you need to know One of the leading pistol shooters in the country, Esha specialises in 10m Air Pistol and 25m Pistol. Born in 2005 in Hyderabad, Telangana, she began shooting at the age of nine after accompanying her father, former rally driver Sachin Singh, to a shooting range. Before taking up shooting, she participated in badminton, tennis, skating and go-karting.

Esha made an early mark in the sport, becoming the youngest senior National Champion in Women’s 10m Air Pistol at the age of 13 in 2018. She subsequently went on to win medals at the Asian Championships, ISSF World Championships, World Cups and Asian Games.

At the 2023 Asian Games, she won four medals, including gold in the Women’s 25m Pistol Team event and silver in the individual 25m Pistol event. In 2023, she won two gold medals at the ISSF World Championships in Baku and was awarded the Arjuna Award for her achievements.

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Esha represented India at the Paris 2024 Olympics. At the ISSF World Cup in Munich 2026, she won 25m Pistol gold with a world record score of 43 hits, and later won another World Cup gold in Hangzhou.

Major achievements of Esha Singh

Competition Year Medal Events Asian Games 2023 Gold 25m Pistol Women’s Team Asian Games 2023 Silver 25m Pistol Women (individual) Asian Games 2023 Bronze 10m Air Pistol Women’s Team ISSF World Championships 2023 Gold 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team ISSF World Championships 2023 Gold 25m Pistol Women’s Team ISSF World Championship 2025 Bronze 25m Pistol Women Asian Shooting Championships 2026 Gold 10m Air Pistol Women Asian Shooting Championships 2026 Bronze 25m Pistol Women ISSF World Cup 2026 Gold 25m Pistol Women ISSF World Cup 2026 Silver 10m Air Pistol Women ISSF World Cup 2026 Gold 25m Pistol Women Asian Games 2026 Silver Women's 25m pistol (individual)

More to follow…

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in