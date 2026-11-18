At a time when most of the kids would go to school, Ira Aditya Raut is making waves at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in scuba diving by setting six world records in a single day. At the age of 10 years, 17 hours and 35 minutes, Ira set a record for becoming the world’s youngest qualified scuba diver as per The International Book of Records.
Ira achieved the milestones at the Dive Tribe Centre in Shaheed Dweep, part of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Scuba Schools International (SSI) certified her qualification, while Arvinder Singh Bhatti of the International Book of Records adjudicated and verified her six world records.
In addition to becoming the world’s youngest qualified scuba diver, Ira set several other underwater records. These included displaying the highest number of scuba diving hand signals in one minute, identifying the highest number of pieces of diving equipment underwater, and covering the greatest distance underwater in one minute.
She set all three records in the category for participants below the teenage age group. Ira also set a record for identifying the highest number of marine animal species while scuba diving. She achieved the distinction of setting the highest number of world records in a single day - six separate records.
Born in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, Ira is the granddaughter of retired Commander Ashok Rajaram Raut. Inspired by her parents, who serve in the Indian Navy, she has demonstrated her ability to take on the challenging sport of scuba diving at a young age.
Her parents - Commander Sneh Budakoti and Commander Aditya Raut - are both serving officers in the Indian Navy. Ira is currently in fifth grade at the Naval Children School in Karwar, Karnataka.
Speaking about her achievement, Ira said, “Scuba diving underwater has been an exciting experience for me. I am happy that I could set these records at such a young age. I want to continue learning new things and exploring the underwater world more closely.”
Based on a Open Magazine report, Ira performed ‘55 scuba-diving hand signals in one minute’, travelled ‘50 metres underwater in 60 seconds’, identified ‘30 pieces of scuba-diving equipment’ underwater and identified ‘45 marine species using flashcards’ while scuba diving.