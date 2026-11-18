At a time when most of the kids would go to school, Ira Aditya Raut is making waves at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in scuba diving by setting six world records in a single day. At the age of 10 years, 17 hours and 35 minutes, Ira set a record for becoming the world’s youngest qualified scuba diver as per The International Book of Records.

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Ira achieved the milestones at the Dive Tribe Centre in Shaheed Dweep, part of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Scuba Schools International (SSI) certified her qualification, while Arvinder Singh Bhatti of the International Book of Records adjudicated and verified her six world records.

Also Read | Scuba diving is as wide open as the waters

In addition to becoming the world’s youngest qualified scuba diver, Ira set several other underwater records. These included displaying the highest number of scuba diving hand signals in one minute, identifying the highest number of pieces of diving equipment underwater, and covering the greatest distance underwater in one minute.

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She set all three records in the category for participants below the teenage age group. Ira also set a record for identifying the highest number of marine animal species while scuba diving. She achieved the distinction of setting the highest number of world records in a single day - six separate records.

Who is Ira Aditya Raut? All you need to know Born in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, Ira is the granddaughter of retired Commander Ashok Rajaram Raut. Inspired by her parents, who serve in the Indian Navy, she has demonstrated her ability to take on the challenging sport of scuba diving at a young age.

Also Read | Scuba Diving and Snorkelling in Andaman: A Paradise for Underwater Enthusiasts

Her parents - Commander Sneh Budakoti and Commander Aditya Raut - are both serving officers in the Indian Navy. Ira is currently in fifth grade at the Naval Children School in Karwar, Karnataka.

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Speaking about her achievement, Ira said, “Scuba diving underwater has been an exciting experience for me. I am happy that I could set these records at such a young age. I want to continue learning new things and exploring the underwater world more closely.”

Ira Aditya Raut's records Based on a Open Magazine report, Ira performed ‘55 scuba-diving hand signals in one minute’, travelled ‘50 metres underwater in 60 seconds’, identified ‘30 pieces of scuba-diving equipment’ underwater and identified ‘45 marine species using flashcards’ while scuba diving.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in