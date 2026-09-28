Meet Pincky Balhara: Only Indian athlete with two kurash medals at Asian Games

Pincky Balhara lost to South Korea's Sumin Mo in the semifinals of the women's under 78kg kurash event at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya. 

PN Vishnu
Published28 Sep 2026, 11:36 AM IST
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India's Pincky Balhara (in blue) had beaten South Korea's Lim Garam in the quarterfinals before losing to Sumin Mo in the semifinals at Asian Games 2026.
India's Pincky Balhara (in blue) had beaten South Korea's Lim Garam in the quarterfinals before losing to Sumin Mo in the semifinals at Asian Games 2026. (AFP)

India's Pincky Balhara clinched a bronze medal in kurash at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya on Monday. Pincky went down to Sumin Mo of South Korea 0-5 in the semifinals. India remain in 12th place in the medals tally with 38 medals in total. This includes four gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze medals.

Who is Pincky Balhara?

Pincky Balhara is an Indian athlete who competes in the sport of kurash. This is not her first Asian Games medal. Balhara had clinched a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games, when she had lost to Gulnor Sulaymanova of Uzbekistan in the final of the under 52 kg event.

Balhara thus becomes the only Indian athlete with two kurash medals at the Asian Games.

Malaprabha Jadhav had won bronze in the women's 52kg at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

More to follow

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.

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