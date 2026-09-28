Meet Pincky Balhara: Only Indian athlete with two kurash medals at Asian Games

India's Pincky Balhara clinched a bronze medal in kurash at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya on Monday. Pincky went down to Sumin Mo of South Korea 0-5 in the semifinals. India remain in 12th place in the medals tally with 38 medals in total. This includes four gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze medals.
Who is Pincky Balhara?
Pincky Balhara is an Indian athlete who competes in the sport of kurash. This is not her first Asian Games medal. Balhara had clinched a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games, when she had lost to Gulnor Sulaymanova of Uzbekistan in the final of the under 52 kg event.
Balhara thus becomes the only Indian athlete with two kurash medals at the Asian Games.
Malaprabha Jadhav had won bronze in the women's 52kg at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.