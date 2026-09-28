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Meet Pincky Balhara: Only Indian athlete with two kurash medals at Asian Games

Pincky Balhara lost to South Korea's Sumin Mo in the semifinals of the women's under 78kg kurash event at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya. 

PN Vishnu
Published28 Sep 2026, 11:36 AM IST
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India's Pincky Balhara (in blue) had beaten South Korea's Lim Garam in the quarterfinals before losing to Sumin Mo in the semifinals at Asian Games 2026.
India's Pincky Balhara (in blue) had beaten South Korea's Lim Garam in the quarterfinals before losing to Sumin Mo in the semifinals at Asian Games 2026. (AFP)
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India's Pincky Balhara clinched a bronze medal in kurash at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya on Monday. Pincky went down to Sumin Mo of South Korea 0-5 in the semifinals. India remain in 12th place in the medals tally with 38 medals in total. This includes four gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze medals.

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Who is Pincky Balhara?

Pincky Balhara is an Indian athlete who competes in the sport of kurash. This is not her first Asian Games medal. Balhara had clinched a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games, when she had lost to Gulnor Sulaymanova of Uzbekistan in the final of the under 52 kg event.

Balhara thus becomes the only Indian athlete with two kurash medals at the Asian Games.

Malaprabha Jadhav had won bronze in the women's 52kg at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

More to follow

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

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