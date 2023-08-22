Meet R Praggnanandhaa, Indian chess prodigy to take on No 1 Magnus Carlsen in FIDE World Cup final today1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Indian teen chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, known as Pragg, reaches the final of the FIDE World Cup, receiving support from political leaders and sports celebrities
Millions of Indians on Tuesday will be cheering for teen chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, fondly known as Pragg as he takes on five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen for World No.1 title on Tuesday at FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.
