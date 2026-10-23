Meet Sandeep - India's 100th medal winner at Asian Para Games 2026, who races to men's 400m T44 gold with a world record

India's Sandeep raced his way to a gold medal with a world record performance in the men's 400m T44 at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday. Sandeep clocked 52.28 seconds, a world record, to win the 400m T64 final at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium. He finished 0.85s ahead of Saudi Arabia's Nour Alsana (53.13s season's best).

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Indian compatriot Ajay Kumar took bronze in 53.61, also a Games Record, while China's Huang Ruihua was fourth with a personal best of 54.39. Incidentally, Sandeep's gold medal was India's 100th in the 2026 edition of Asian Para Games and the second time in a row.

In the previous edition in Hangzhou in 2023, India had won 107 medals. Notably, T44 and T64 are both lower-limb classifications and are often run together. It was also Sandeep's Asian Para Games debut.

Who is Sandeep? All you need to know so far Hailing from Bhini Badshahpur village in Hisar, Haryana, Sandeep belongs from a middle-class family. While his father, Shersingh, is a farmer, his mother, Kamlesh, is a homemaker. He was born with weakness in his right leg and was subject to physical challenges since birth.

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However, Sandeep's determination and passion for sports motivated him to pursue his dreams and began his para-athletics journey only in 2020. His efforts soon paid off when he won his first medal at the Para National Games held in Bengaluru in 2021.

This achievement encouraged him to continue improving his performance and competing at higher levels. With the guidance and support of his coach, Vipin Kumar, Sandeep continued to develop his skills in the T44 category, specializing in sprint events.

Through consistent training, dedication, and perseverance, Sandeep has continued to progress as a para-athlete. Later on the day, Sandeep had to settle for a bronze in the men’s 100m T44 final, with a timing of 11.67s.

At the 2022 Asian Para Games, two Indian athletes competed in this event, finishing in 5th and 7th positions with timings of 12.34s and 12.48s, respectively. With this result, Sandeep concludes his Asian Para Games 2026 campaign with one gold and one bronze.

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Sandeep's major achievements Bronze Medal – World Para Athletics Championships, New Delhi 2025 (200m, T44)

Gold Medal – World Para Athletics Grand Prix, 2026 (100m, T44)

Gold Medal – Khelo India Para Games (100m)

Gold Medal – Open National Para Athletics Championships (100m)

Silver Medal – Open National Para Athletics Championships (400m)

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in