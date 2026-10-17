Meet Suhas Yathiraj: The IAS carrying India's badminton hopes at Para Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya

Suhas Yathiraj started his Para Asian Games 2026 campaign with a resounding straight-game win over Bangladesh's Joytu Dhar in the men's singles SL4 Group E match on Friday. In a match that had some thrilling moments, Suhas defeated Dhar 21-8, 21-11. In his next group stage clash, Suhas will face Fredy Setiawan of Indonesia.

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Along with Pramod Bhagat, Suhas is a serious medal contender for India at the Para Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. Japan has always been a happy hunting place for Suhas, it he won his first-ever Paralympic medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021. He won silver in men's singles.

An IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer of the 2007 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Suhas repeated won his second Paralympic silver in 2024 in Paris. He has also won Para Asian Games gold and a bronze medals in 2022 (Hangzhou) and 2018 (Jakarta) respectively.

All you need to know about Suhas Yathiraj Born with an ankle impairment, Suhas was born to Yathiraj L K(late) and Jayashree C S in Hassan in Karnataka. He completed his secondary education in DVS independent college Shivamogga, Karnataka and graduated from National Institute of Technology in Surathkal, Karnataka in Computer Science and Engineering branch in 2004.

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Having played badminton as a passion since childhood, the sport took him to local competitions initially, which later turned into national-level tournaments. His passion was eventually turned into a career, which led him to represent the nation at the Tokyo Paralympics in the SL-4 category.

The 40-year-old, who is an Arjuna Award recipient, Suhas served as District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar & Prayagraj. Suhas became the first bureaucrat to win a professional championship at the international level, winning a gold medal at the 2016 Asian Para Badminton Championships.

In fact, Suhas is probably the only IAS officer in the country to win a Paralympic medal and an Arjuna Award.

Suhas Yathiraj's major achievements

Year Competition Medal Category 2021 Tokyo Paralympics Silver Men's singles 2024 Paris Paralympics Silver Men's singles 2024 Pattaya World Championships Gold Men's singles 2018 Jakarta Para Asian Games Bronze Men's singles 2022 Hangzhou Para Asian Games Gold Men's singles 2016 Beijing Asian Championships Gold Men's singles

India's badminton contingent at Para Asian Games 2026 Manisha Ramadass, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan, Alphia James, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Mandeep Kaur, Neeraj, Shanthiya Vishwanathan, Kanak Singh Jadaun, Manasi Girishchandra Joshi, Pallavi Kaluvehalli Manjunathareddy, Sanjana Kumari, Naveen Sivakumar, Nitesh Kumar, Krishna Nagar, Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam, Surya Kant Yadav, Ruthick Ragupathi, Sivarajan Solaimalai, Abu Hubaida, Prem Kumar Ale, Sudarsan Muthusamy Saravanakumar, Umesh Vikram Kumar, Haris Mythili Srikumar, Hardik Makkar, Abhijeet Sakhuja, Rakesh Pandey, Suhas Yathiraj.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in