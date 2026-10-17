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Meet Suhas Yathiraj: The IAS carrying India's badminton hopes at Para Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya

Suhas Yathiraj has already won gold (2022) and a bronze (2018) medals at the Para Asian Games. He is also a two-time Paralympic medal-winner. 

Koushik Paul
Updated17 Oct 2026, 12:02 PM IST
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Suhas Yathiraj is an IAS officer and a Paralympic medal winner.
Suhas Yathiraj is an IAS officer and a Paralympic medal winner. (Olympic Khel/X)
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Suhas Yathiraj started his Para Asian Games 2026 campaign with a resounding straight-game win over Bangladesh's Joytu Dhar in the men's singles SL4 Group E match on Friday. In a match that had some thrilling moments, Suhas defeated Dhar 21-8, 21-11. In his next group stage clash, Suhas will face Fredy Setiawan of Indonesia.

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Along with Pramod Bhagat, Suhas is a serious medal contender for India at the Para Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. Japan has always been a happy hunting place for Suhas, it he won his first-ever Paralympic medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021. He won silver in men's singles.

Also Read | Asian Para Games 2026: Meet Mona Agarwal, a shooter who also pursued athletics

An IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer of the 2007 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Suhas repeated won his second Paralympic silver in 2024 in Paris. He has also won Para Asian Games gold and a bronze medals in 2022 (Hangzhou) and 2018 (Jakarta) respectively.

All you need to know about Suhas Yathiraj

Born with an ankle impairment, Suhas was born to Yathiraj L K(late) and Jayashree C S in Hassan in Karnataka. He completed his secondary education in DVS independent college Shivamogga, Karnataka and graduated from National Institute of Technology in Surathkal, Karnataka in Computer Science and Engineering branch in 2004.

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Having played badminton as a passion since childhood, the sport took him to local competitions initially, which later turned into national-level tournaments. His passion was eventually turned into a career, which led him to represent the nation at the Tokyo Paralympics in the SL-4 category.

The 40-year-old, who is an Arjuna Award recipient, Suhas served as District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar & Prayagraj. Suhas became the first bureaucrat to win a professional championship at the international level, winning a gold medal at the 2016 Asian Para Badminton Championships.

Also Read | Asian Para Games 2026: Why India para-cycling contingent is cut down to just one

In fact, Suhas is probably the only IAS officer in the country to win a Paralympic medal and an Arjuna Award.

Suhas Yathiraj's major achievements

YearCompetitionMedalCategory
2021Tokyo ParalympicsSilverMen's singles
2024Paris ParalympicsSilverMen's singles
2024Pattaya World ChampionshipsGoldMen's singles
2018Jakarta Para Asian Games BronzeMen's singles
2022Hangzhou Para Asian GamesGoldMen's singles
2016Beijing Asian ChampionshipsGoldMen's singles

India's badminton contingent at Para Asian Games 2026

Manisha Ramadass, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan, Alphia James, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Mandeep Kaur, Neeraj, Shanthiya Vishwanathan, Kanak Singh Jadaun, Manasi Girishchandra Joshi, Pallavi Kaluvehalli Manjunathareddy, Sanjana Kumari, Naveen Sivakumar, Nitesh Kumar, Krishna Nagar, Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam, Surya Kant Yadav, Ruthick Ragupathi, Sivarajan Solaimalai, Abu Hubaida, Prem Kumar Ale, Sudarsan Muthusamy Saravanakumar, Umesh Vikram Kumar, Haris Mythili Srikumar, Hardik Makkar, Abhijeet Sakhuja, Rakesh Pandey, Suhas Yathiraj.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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