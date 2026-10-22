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Meet Suvarna Raj - A Greater Noida advocate & former ECI brand ambassador wins maiden Para Asian Games gold

The 44-year-old Suvarna Raj from Greater Noida delivered a consistent performance, recording four throws beyond the 15-metre mark in her six attempts. She produced her gold-medal-winning effort of of 15.66m in the fifth attempt. 

Koushik Paul
Updated22 Oct 2026, 01:03 PM IST
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India's Suvarna Raj clinched the gold medal in the women's F54 discus throw at the Asian Para Games with a best effort of 15.66m.
India's Suvarna Raj clinched the gold medal in the women's F54 discus throw at the Asian Para Games with a best effort of 15.66m.(PTI )
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Suvarna Raj added another gold medal to India's growing medal tally at the ongoing Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. With 71 medals - 16 gold, 22 silver and 33 bronze - India rose to the fourth position in the Asian Para Games 2026 medal tally. Suvarna won gold in women's F54 discus throw.

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The 44-year-old from Greater Noida delivered a consistent performance, recording four throws beyond the 15-metre mark in her six attempts. She produced her gold-medal-winning effort of of 15.66m in the fifth attempt to finish on top of the podium. Iran's Shahla Hadidi took silver with 15.45m, while Vietnam's Thi Ngoc Thuy Nguyen claimed bronze with 14.65m.

Also Read | Who is Deepthi Jeevanji? 23-year-old from Telangana wins Asian Para Games gold

This was also India's 14th gold medal in athletics in the Asian Para Games 2026. A wheelchair user, she Suvarja has represented India at three Asian Para Games and several international competitions and is ranked second in Asia in the F54 discus throw.

Who is Suvarna Raj? All you need to know

Suvarna is coached by Pintu Nagar, and she has built her career in para athletics through determination and disciplined training since taking up the sport in 2017. But there is a life for Suvarna besides sports.

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Beyond athletics, Suvarna works as an accessibility specialist and disability rights advocate. She has conducted more than 1,000 accessibility audits across India and served as the Election Commission of India's (ECI)brand ambassador for accessible elections.

Also Read | Meet Nishad Kumar: Haryana athlete, who puts a golden show at Asian Para Games

Her training and competition expenses are supported under the government's Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC), with financial assistance of 7,70,607.

Suvarna Raj's major achievements

  • Represented India at three Asian Para GamesBronze (Women's F54/55 Discus) – Dubai World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 (17th Fazza International Para Athletics Championship)
  • Gold (Discus) and Silver (Shot Put) – Canberra Track Meet, Australia, January 2026
  • National Youth Award, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (2015)

Also Read | Asian Para Games 2026: Who is Rinku Hooda? Athlete dedicates gold to his mother

What is F54 discus throw category?

The F54 classification is for seated field athletes with impairments affecting trunk and lower-limb function. Athletes compete from a throwing chair and rely primarily on their upper-body strength and arm movement to generate power, with limitations in trunk control influencing their throwing technique.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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