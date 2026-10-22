Meet Suvarna Raj - A Greater Noida advocate & former ECI brand ambassador wins maiden Para Asian Games gold

Suvarna Raj added another gold medal to India's growing medal tally at the ongoing Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. With 71 medals - 16 gold, 22 silver and 33 bronze - India rose to the fourth position in the Asian Para Games 2026 medal tally. Suvarna won gold in women's F54 discus throw.

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The 44-year-old from Greater Noida delivered a consistent performance, recording four throws beyond the 15-metre mark in her six attempts. She produced her gold-medal-winning effort of of 15.66m in the fifth attempt to finish on top of the podium. Iran's Shahla Hadidi took silver with 15.45m, while Vietnam's Thi Ngoc Thuy Nguyen claimed bronze with 14.65m.

This was also India's 14th gold medal in athletics in the Asian Para Games 2026. A wheelchair user, she Suvarja has represented India at three Asian Para Games and several international competitions and is ranked second in Asia in the F54 discus throw.

Who is Suvarna Raj? All you need to know Suvarna is coached by Pintu Nagar, and she has built her career in para athletics through determination and disciplined training since taking up the sport in 2017. But there is a life for Suvarna besides sports.

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Beyond athletics, Suvarna works as an accessibility specialist and disability rights advocate. She has conducted more than 1,000 accessibility audits across India and served as the Election Commission of India's (ECI)brand ambassador for accessible elections.

Her training and competition expenses are supported under the government's Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC), with financial assistance of ₹7,70,607.

Suvarna Raj's major achievements Represented India at three Asian Para GamesBronze (Women's F54/55 Discus) – Dubai World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 (17th Fazza International Para Athletics Championship)

Gold (Discus) and Silver (Shot Put) – Canberra Track Meet, Australia, January 2026

National Youth Award, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (2015)

What is F54 discus throw category? The F54 classification is for seated field athletes with impairments affecting trunk and lower-limb function. Athletes compete from a throwing chair and rely primarily on their upper-body strength and arm movement to generate power, with limitations in trunk control influencing their throwing technique.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in