Tanvi Sharma entered the second BWF World Tour Final in 2026 after the 17-year-old overcame a game deficit to outclass compatriot Unnati Hooda in an all-Indian women's singles semifinal of the Syed Modi India International Super 300 badminton tournament on Saturday.

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Tanvi, who won the Taipei Open Super 300 earlier this year, defeated third seed Hooda 11-21, 21-10, 21-13 to seal her second final appearance of the season. She will face Thailand's fourth seed Supanida Katethong in Sunday's summit clash. Katethong beat top seed Riko Gunji of Japan.

The match between the two Indian shuttlers moved at a frenetic pace, with short and sharp rallies. Hooda kept things simple in the opening game, playing some impressive shots, while Tanvi was too erratic. This was their first meeting on international arena after almost four years.

Unnati had won in straight games when they last clashed in the India Junior International Grand Prix back in 2022.

All you need to know about Tanvi Sharma Born in 2008 in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Tanvi started badminton a very young age after her mother Meena Sharma took her to a academy. She joined the Gopichand Academy in 2016 and trained as a non-scholarship trainee for five years until 2021. She currently trains under Park Tae-sang, who had previously coached PV Sindhu to a Tokyo Olympics medal.

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Tanvi started training under Tae-sang in 2024, and became the first Indian to win more than one medal in an edition of the World Junior Championships - silver in the girls' singles and bronze in the mixed team event at the 2025 edition.

Tanvi was also a part of the Indian team that won gold at the 2024 Asian Team Championships.

Tanvi Sharma vs Supanida Katethong head-to-head Tanvi, who will turn 18 later this year, holds a 2-0 head-to-head record against the Thai shuttler Katethong and will be aiming to claim her second Super 300 title of the season. Both their previous meetings came in 2026.

They first met in a Round of 32 clash in Orleans Masters in March. Four months later, the duo came face to face in the Taipei Open Quarterfinals.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in