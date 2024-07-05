Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has promised PM Modi that he will bring ‘churma’, a traditional Haryana delicacy, after the Paris Olympics.

In a candid conversation with Olympian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reminded him to bring some homemade 'churma' for him next time when they meet.

Churma is a traditional sweet delicacy in Haryana and Rajasthan.

On Thursday, Modi had interacted with the Paris-bound Indian Olympics contingent at his residence, while Chopra and some others joined through video conferencing from their respective training bases overseas.

“Sir, how are you?" Neeraj Chopra greeted PM Modi, who replied, “vaisa hi hu (I am just the same)".

Then PM Modi, with laughter, reminded Chopra of his promise to bring ‘churma’ for him.

"Mera churma abhi tak aaya nahi (I haven't received my churma yet)," Modi said.

After returning from the Tokyo Olympics, where Chopra had won a gold medal, he had promised to bring homemade ‘churma’ for PM Modi.

“I will bring churma for you this time. Last time in Delhi, I got churma made in sugar but I will bring desi ghee and gur (jaggery) churma from Haryana (this time)," Chopra said.

To this, Modi replied: "No, I want to eat churma made at home by your mother."

Further, Neeraj Chopra said: “We are now training in Germany and it is going very well. This time I am playing in less competitions because on and off I am suffering from an injury. But now it is a lot better, a few days back I played a competition in Finland and that was pretty good."

For the past few months, Chopra has been troubled by an adductor niggle.

He said that he intends to reach Paris "fully fit" to defend his Olympic gold in the javelin throw.

“We have one month before the Olympics and I am trying to reach Paris completely fit and give 100 per cent for my country," the javelin thrower added.

During his conversation, Chopra also said: "Olympics comes in four years and I would like to tell every athlete that you get this chance once in four years and we must try to find out what is that thing which can push us to give our best."

