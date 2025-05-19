Merrill Kelly strikes out a season-high 11, Diamondbacks edge Rockies 1-0 for series win

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly struck out a season-high 11 while giving up one hit over seven innings, Ketel Marte homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks edged the Colorado Rockies 1-0 on Sunday.

The D-backs took two of three games over the weekend, denying the Rockies their first series win this season. Colorado fell to 8-38, the worst start for a big league team through 46 games since 1901.

Colorado threatened in the ninth when Kyle Farmer hit a one-out single and Hunter Goodman doubled. Ryan McMahon was intentionally walked, Shelby Miller coaxed a popup from Brenton Doyle and Michael Toglia hit a game-ending lineout to shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

The hard-fought pitcher's duel came one night after the Rockies won a 14-12 slugfest.

Kelly (5-2) didn’t allow a hit until the sixth, when Jordan Beck’s hard grounder down the third-base line got past Eugenio Suárez for a double. The 36-year-old has given up one run or none in five of his past seven starts.

Marte homered to right in the first, his sixth long ball of the season. He reached base three times and had two hits.

Rockies rookie right-hander Chase Dollander (2-5) gave up three hits and two walks through 4 2/3 innings, striking out six.

Kelly fielded a comebacker in the sixth and trapped Beck in a rundown, tagging him for the first out. It helped squash one of the Rockies' scoring opportunities.

Kelly has give up just nine earned runs over his past seven starts, spanning 43 innings.

LHP Kyle Freeland (0-6, 6.15 ERA) will throw for the Rockies against LHP Cristopher Sanchez (4-1, 2.91) and the Phillies on Monday in Denver.

RHP Brandon Pfaadt (6-3, 3.73 ERA) will pitch for the D-backs against RHP Landon Knack (2-1, 5.89) and the Dodgers on Monday in Los Angeles.