Messi in Mumbai today— 3rd leg of GOAT India Tour 2025 after Kolkata chaos, Hyderabad visit; check Argentine's itinerary

Lionel Messi is set to make a grand appearance in Mumbai today to mark third leg of GOAT India Tour 2025 after Kolkata chaos and Hyderabad visit. Elaborate security arrangements are in place in the financial capital after yesterday's chaos at Salt Lake Stadium after vandalism, disorder and mismanagement marred the celebrations.

The Argentine football legend will arrive in Mumbai on Sunday morning for the third leg of his 4-city “GOAT Tour" after second pit stop at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Security has been beefed up and traffic police has released a detailed traffic advisory in the wake of Argentina's World Cup-winning icon's visit.

Messi in Mumbai today Mumbai police have made extensive security arrangements to manage crowds and prevent disruptions as the 38-year-old football legend will participate in Padel GOAT Cup. Check Argentine's full itinerary here:

Messi will arrive in the ‘City of Dreams’ on 14 December soon, most likely before noon. At around 4:30 PM, he will visit the Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium) in south Mumbai. During this visit, he will play with selected under-14 young football players from across Maharashtra. After this, he will head for GOAT Cup Exhibition Match scheduled for for 5:00 PM. In the seven-a-side exhibition football match at Wankhede Stadium, Bollywood celebrities will participate. Several high-profile celebrities and sports personalities will take part, including Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan. Jackie Shroff, John Abraham and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expected to attend the event. The entry gates of the venue will open at 2:00 pm. This will be followed by closed-door charity fashion show and auction of Lionel Messi's memorabilia from Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup victory will be showcased.

To reduce congestion and ensure smoother access to the venues, Mumbai Traffic Police urged people to use public transport, such as local train, and refrain from using private vehicles. The Mumbai Traffic Police warned of heavy traffic and large crowds in South Mumbai on 14 December. The advisory will come into effect at 12 noon and will remain effective until 11 pm.

In the ‘City of Pearls,' Messi said, “Hello everyone. Well, nothing but to extend my thanks for the love and affection I have received today in this country. I thank everyone for their participation, and I am very happy to be in Hyderabad with all of you.”