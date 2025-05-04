Mets-Cardinals game is postponed by weather, will be made up in Sunday doubleheader

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets scheduled for Saturday was postponed because of rain and will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Sunday.

The Mets have a nine-game winning streak in the series after beating St. Louis 9-3 on Friday night. New York swept a four-game set at Citi Field last month, and Sunday’s games are the last two in the season series.

The Mets announced that prospect Blade Tidwell would make his major league debut in the first game against St. Louis right-hander Erick Fedde (1-3, 4.68 ERA). Tidwell, a 23-year-old righty, is 1-2 with a 5.00 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Syracuse this season. He has struck out 37 in 27 innings.

In the second game, Andre Pallante (2-2, 4.13) will start for the Cardinals against Tylor Megill (3-2, 1.74), who had been scheduled to start Saturday opposite Fedde. Both Pallante and Megill are righties.

Earlier Saturday, the Cardinals recalled right-hander Michael McGreevy from Triple-A Memphis to add depth to a bullpen that already was taxed because of a doubleheader Wednesday in Cincinnati and a rain delay in Thursday’s game that cut starter Matthew Liberatore’s start short.

McGreevy had been scheduled to start Memphis’ game on Saturday. He is 3-1 with a 4.08 ERA in Memphis last year, and he was 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA in four games, including three starts, for St. Louis last year.

Reliever Roddery Muñoz was optioned to Memphis to make room for McGreevy.