Micah Parsons injury update: Green Bay Packers star’s return timeline ahead of Dallas Cowboys matchup

Micah Parsons will not practice this week as the Green Bay Packers prepare for Sunday night’s high-profile matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The star edge rusher is not expected to return to the practice field, with uncertainty about exactly when Parsons will return from his knee injury, even as the hope still remains that it will be this month.

Advertisement

The absence removes the biggest individual storyline from a game that had been circled for months. Parsons was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers before the 2025 season and signed a four-year, $188 million extension. Sunday would have marked his second meeting against his former team after last year’s 40-40 overtime tie in Dallas.

Recovery status and timeline Micah Parsons, 27, has been out since tearing his ACL in December during a 34-26 loss to the Denver Broncos. The injury ended a strong debut season in which he posted 12.5 sacks, 41 tackles (12 for loss), 27 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and one pass defensed across 14 games (13 starts). He earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod and third first-team All-Pro selection.

Advertisement

Head coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday that the team is moving carefully through the final stages of the process. “As soon as they give us the green light, he’ll be out there,” LaFleur said. “That hasn’t happened yet, but I think we’re getting closer.”

Also Read | Montez Sweat suspension: NFL bans Chicago Bears DE for two games

LaFleur noted that returning from an ACL tear requires extensive evaluation. “There is a lot of testing that goes on before a player returns from a major injury like an ACL tear,” he said. Strength balance between both legs remains a key focus. “You don’t want one leg to be that much stronger than the other leg,” LaFleur said.

Micah Parsons’ approach to his return On his podcast “The Edge,” Micah Parsons made clear he has no interest in a premature comeback. He said he will not return until he has “all the small things fixed” and “everything is right” in his knee and the supporting structures around it. The Packers share that priority and want to avoid any setback that could limit him once he is cleared.

Advertisement

A return this month remains the internal target, but Parsons is not expected to play against the Cowboys. The earliest realistic window appears to be Week 8 or 9.

What it means for Green Bay Packers The Green Bay Packers enter the game at 3-2 after winning their last two contests and will try to build on that momentum without their top edge rusher. Dallas Cowboys sit at 2-3. While the revenge narrative is delayed, the matchup still carries weight for both teams’ early-season positioning. Green Bay continue to work through the final recovery steps so that when Parsons does return, he is closer to the player who dominated after arriving from Dallas.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.