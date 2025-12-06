Michael Annett: Death claims 39-year-old retired NASCAR driver; tributes pour in

Michael Annett, 39, has passed away. The well-known American racing driver competed in all three major NASCAR series. No information has been released yet about the cause of his death. He retired in 2021.

Annett raced full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2014 to 2016. He made 106 starts and finished as high as 13th in the 2015 Daytona 500.

Also Read | Max Verstappen wins Las Vegas Grand Prix as FIA probes McLaren racers

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, he ran 321 races between 2008 and 2021, spending several seasons with JR Motorsports. His only NASCAR win came in 2019 at Daytona with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team. His best championship result was a fifth-place finish in 2012 while driving for Richard Petty Motorsports.

Advertisement

Michael Annett made only nine starts in the Truck Series, yet still impressed with a strong second-place finish at Kentucky in 2008. He ended just half a second behind Johnny Benson Jr.

He also enjoyed success in ARCA racing, winning at Talladega in 2007 and Daytona in 2008. His final national-level NASCAR race came in 2021 at Phoenix, where he finished 11th. He missed several events that season due to a stress fracture in his right femur.

Advertisement

Tributes for Michael Annett "Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Annett family with the passing of our friend Michael Annett," JR Motorsports said in a statement.

"Michael was a key member of JRM from 2017 until he retired in 2021 and was an important part in turning us into the four-car organization we remain today," it added.

Also Read | F1 standings 2025: Lando Norris extends Championship lead with Sao Paulo GP win

“Very sad to lose someone who meant so much to me and my family. Michael was a great person to so many, and we’ll miss him a lot,” racer Sammy Smith wrote on Twitter (now X).

“We are sad to have lost a family member. Michael Annett will always be in our hearts. Our thoughts are with the Annett family at this time. Rest in peace MA,” talent representative agency RSMG wrote.

Advertisement

“RIP Michael Annett - I was on the radio with him at Hawkeye Downs Speedway the first time he drove a big car on asphalt. Life is precious,” NASCAR driver Landon Cassill posted.

Also Read | Humpy Wheeler, legendary NASCAR promoter passes away at 86

NASCAR racer Noah Gragson wrote, “Love you, diesel Mike. Will always cherish my time with you buddy!”