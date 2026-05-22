Michael Carrick named as permanent Manchester United head coach until 2028 after rescue job

Manchester United have ended months of speculation by naming Michael Carrick as their permanent head coach on a contract that runs until 2028. The former club captain stepped in during a difficult period in January and has now been handed the keys to the first team on a long-term deal.

The decision comes after a highly successful interim spell that has transformed the team’s season. Carrick quickly stamped his authority with eye-catching wins over Manchester City and Arsenal, earning him the Premier League Manager of the Month award in his very first month in charge.

Michael Carrick’s impressive turnaround at Old Trafford Since taking over, the 42-year-old has overseen 11 wins in 16 games. Michael Carrick’s side posted the highest points tally in the Premier League during that run and comfortably secured qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

One of United’s greatest ever midfielders, Michael Carrick made 464 appearances during his playing days at the club. He lifted five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League, the Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup. That deep connection with the club clearly played a big part in the board’s decision to make the role permanent.

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Michael Carrick speaks on his pride and ambition Michael Carrick, Manchester United head coach, said, “From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United.

“Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride.

“Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here.

“Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again.”

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Director of football hails Michael Carrick’s values and results Jason Wilcox, Manchester United director of football, said, “Michael has thoroughly earned the opportunity to continue leading our men’s team. In the time he has been doing the role, we have seen positive results on the pitch, but more than that, an approach which aligns with the club’s values, traditions and history.