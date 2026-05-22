Michael Carrick named as permanent Manchester United head coach until 2028 after rescue job

Manchester United have ended months of speculation by naming Michael Carrick as their permanent head coach on a contract that runs until 2028. The former club captain stepped in during a difficult period in January and has now been handed the keys to the first team on a long-term deal.

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The decision comes after a highly successful interim spell that has transformed the team’s season. Carrick quickly stamped his authority with eye-catching wins over Manchester City and Arsenal, earning him the Premier League Manager of the Month award in his very first month in charge.

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Michael Carrick’s impressive turnaround at Old Trafford Since taking over, the 42-year-old has overseen 11 wins in 16 games. Michael Carrick’s side posted the highest points tally in the Premier League during that run and comfortably secured qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

One of United’s greatest ever midfielders, Michael Carrick made 464 appearances during his playing days at the club. He lifted five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League, the Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup. That deep connection with the club clearly played a big part in the board’s decision to make the role permanent.

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Michael Carrick speaks on his pride and ambition Michael Carrick, Manchester United head coach, said, “From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United.

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“Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride.

“Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here.

“Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again.”

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Director of football hails Michael Carrick’s values and results Jason Wilcox, Manchester United director of football, said, “Michael has thoroughly earned the opportunity to continue leading our men’s team. In the time he has been doing the role, we have seen positive results on the pitch, but more than that, an approach which aligns with the club’s values, traditions and history.

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“Michael’s achievements in leading the club back to the Champions League should not be understated. He has forged a strong bond with the players and can be proud of the winning culture at Carrington and in the dressing room, which we are continuing to build.”

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.