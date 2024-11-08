Michael Jordan might win a Nascar championship—while he’s suing the sport

This weekend in Phoenix, a racing team owned by the NBA legend will be gunning for a Nascar Cup Series championship, which would give Jordan yet another major title. But that’s just the start of his pursuit to shake up this insular sport, which has been run by the same family since 1948. While his driver chases a title on the track, Jordan is also suing Nascar and its chairman Jim France in a bid to topple what he views as an unfair, anticompetitive business model.