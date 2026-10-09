Mike Ditka dies at 86: Hall of Fame TE and Super Bowl-winning Chicago Bears coach passes away

Mike Ditka, the Hall of Fame tight end who coached the 1985 Chicago Bears to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title, has passed away at 86. His family announced the news on Friday.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka,” the family said in a statement. “While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears' Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family. Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever.”

The coach who delivered the Chicago Bears' only Super Bowl George Halas hired Mike Ditka in 1982 to replace Neil Armstrong. Over 11 seasons, he took the Chicago Bears to the playoffs seven times and reached the NFC Championship Game three times. The high point came in 1985. Chicago went 15-1 behind a defense still ranked among the best in league history and beat the New England Patriots 46-10 in Super Bowl XX.

Ditka’s temper was part of the job. He clashed with quarterback Jim McMahon and defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan, yet the group still produced the only championship the franchise has won. The Bears parted ways with him after the 1992 season.

He returned in 1997 with the New Orleans Saints and went 15-33 over three years. That stretch is remembered mainly for the 1999 draft deal that sent eight picks, including two first-rounders, to Washington so New Orleans could select running back Ricky Williams fifth overall.

The player who changed the tight end spot Mike Ditka was the fifth overall pick in the 1961 NFL Draft. He won Rookie of the Year and became the first tight end to top 1,000 receiving yards in a season. He played six years for the Bears, two for the Philadelphia Eagles, and four for the Dallas Cowboys. He was on the Bears’ 1963 NFL championship team and the Cowboys squad that won Super Bowl VI.

In 1988, he became the first tight end inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Before he took the Chicago job, he spent nine seasons as an assistant under Tom Landry in Dallas.

Life after the sideline Mike Ditka stayed a Chicago fixture long after he left coaching. He opened restaurants and lent his name to wine, cigars and sausages. He appeared in commercials, on television shows and as himself in Will Ferrell’s 2005 film Kicking and Screaming. Saturday Night Live’s “Bill Swerski’s Superfans” sketches turned “Da Bears” and Ditka into a running joke.

He later worked as an analyst at NBC and on ESPN’s Sunday Morning Countdown from 2006 to 2015.